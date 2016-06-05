About this product

We use our proprietary organic red wine based ethanol rather than using CO2 or other volatile gases, to create our signature full spectrum Wholest oil from fresh cannabis flowers. Both our cannabinoid and terpene extractions are strain specific rather than a blended mix, which allows for truly authentic and reliable experiences with each of our products. Our cartridges contains 500mg of 100% cannabis oil with an average potency of 85+% total cannabinoids.



Blueberry Kush is an indica strain bred from Blueberry and OG Kush. A great choice after a long day when you just want to unwind and relax. Consumers experience a nice body high and forget about aches and pains while enjoying the effects of this strain. Tasting notes include sweet blueberries and Blueberry Kush is great for people suffering from: insomnia, depression, pain, nausea, and stress.



Contains the full spectrum of cannabinoids

High quality glass jars

Non-reactive spill-proof lid

Versatile use case

Strain Specific Experience

Cannabis Terpenes

1000MG

85+% total cannabinoids