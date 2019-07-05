About this product

Strain Type: 50I/50S | Genetics: Banana OG x Purple Punch F2



Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. Banana Punch produces sedating effects that you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and bananas. Medical marijuana patients report Banana Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress. (Leafly) Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics.



Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.