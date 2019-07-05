X-trates
Banana Punch Live Sugar
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: 50I/50S | Genetics: Banana OG x Purple Punch F2
Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. Banana Punch produces sedating effects that you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and bananas. Medical marijuana patients report Banana Punch to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress. (Leafly) Breeder: Symbiotic Genetics.
Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
Banana Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
