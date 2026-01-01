Pet friendly dispensaries in Grover Beach, California
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- MED & RECMegan's Organic Market - SLO1 dealPickup10.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm PT
Great shop, great vibes. I've been to quite a few dispensaries, and this one stands out for the layout of the shop. Very few shops let you wander around and actually pick up a product like you're at the supermarket, meaning it's usually confined behind glass and you need one-on-one help with a tender, but here you can browse at your leisure. I usually research online for what I want beforehand, so I can't attested to their knowledge of product, but they always have new product and cultivars that I want to try. yes, they can get crowded, so it's best to go during off-hours, so you don't feel rushed, but kudos for trusting the customers with being able to touch the product. Also, since it's inevitable that a person will open something, check to see if it's been opened. One last note; taxes are high in Slo, so expect that. I've read about high taxes in other reviews, but that is something that should be taken up with local gov and not the business itself. Everything on the Central Coast is expensive, but the prices before taxes are competitive. I know because I research what others are charging from here all the way down to Lompoc. It's true you won't get many "deals" though.read full review
- RECFrom the Earth - Port HuenemeDeliveryPickup104.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
This was our first time ordering from From the Earth-Hueneme, and we will definitely be returning customers. The process was seamless, delivery was fast, and the shop kept us updated every step of the way—I especially loved the real-time tracking. However, the best part of the experience was Chris, our delivery driver. He was incredibly professional and polite, taking the time to get out of his car, shake my hand, and introduce himself. In today’s world, his kindness was a breath of fresh air that truly gave me hoperead full review
- MED & RECLeaf - Thousand Oaks54 dealsPickup in under 30 mins114.8 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
- RECTHE WEED Powered by 818 BrandsPickup144.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
I really like the shop. Grrat people here. The budtenders are selfless and actually care. The shop has a great vibe, and the products are consistently excellent. I’m so happy I found this place! Real shout out to you, guys! I couldn't pay for weed with cryptocurrency, but I really wanted to..read full review
- MED & RECThe High Note - LAXPickup150.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Amazing staff, safe location, quality selection! Need a good recommendation on a product, ask the staff! So friendly and helpful. The team is knowledgeable and always provides excellent recommendations. The shop is clean, and the products are top-quality. I always leave feeling satisfied. Another time I needed to pay for a purchase with cryptocurrency, do you have such a payment method? I would be glad if such an opportunity arises.read full review
- MED & RECKush Korner II1 dealDeliveryPickup156.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Kush Korner II is one of my favorite dispensaries in Los Angeles. The shop is clean, the vibe is chill, and the staff actually knows what they’re talking about. They helped me find exactly what I wanted, and they always have a great selection of flower, vapes, and edibles. The prices are straightforward with no surprises at checkout. It’s also easy to get in and out, which I really appreciate. If you’re in Los Angeles and looking for a reliable weed shop, this place is definitely worth checking out.read full review
- MED & RECThe Chronic1 dealDeliveryPickup157.1 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Cross of Torrance9 dealsDeliveryPickup159.1 mi awayOpen until 9:55pm PT
Hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I've had! The staff was super friendly, knowledgeable, and made me feel welcome from the moment I walked in. They took the time to answer all my questions and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Shota like yoda was a GREAT HELP! Thank you! The store was clean, organized, and had a great selection of products. Prices were fair, and the quality was top-notch. I'll definitely be coming back!read full review
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