Frequently asked questions

Are there any weed dispensaries near Union Square San Francisco? STIIIZY is the closest dispensary in San Francisco near Union Square.

Can you smoke weed in Union Square San Francisco? No, you can only smoke weed near Union Square if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

What do I need to buy recreational weed at a dispensary in San Francisco near Union Square? To buy recreational weed at dispensaries near Union Square San Francisco you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.

Do I need a medical marijuana card to buy weed at a dispensary near Union Square? No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed at dispensaries near Union Square San Francisco since it has been legalized for adult use.