Dispensaries Near Union Square San Francisco
Frequently asked questions
STIIIZY is the closest dispensary in San Francisco near Union Square.
No, you can only smoke weed near Union Square if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.
To buy recreational weed at dispensaries near Union Square San Francisco you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.
No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to buy weed at dispensaries near Union Square San Francisco since it has been legalized for adult use.
The only place to buy recreational weed near Union Square is at a licensed recreational marijuana dispensary.