Find a weed dispensary near Detroit Airport, MI

Frequently asked questions
Adults over 21 near the Detroit Airport can purchase up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower.
Near Detroit Airport, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.
Near Detroit Airport, MI, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.
While Detroit Airport security will not search you for cannabis, it is still illegal under federal law. This means that if you attempt to take cannabis through security, you are taking a risk (especially if traveling to a state without the same laws).