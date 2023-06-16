Find a weed dispensary near Detroit Airport, MI

Frequently asked questions

How much weed can I buy near the Detroit Airport? Adults over 21 near the Detroit Airport can purchase up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower.

How much does weed typically cost near the Detroit Airport? Near Detroit Airport, weed typically costs between $7.50 and $15 a gram depending on the quality of the strain.

What do I need to bring to a recreational dispensary near Detroit Airport? Near Detroit Airport, MI, you must bring a valid driver’s license or other listed government issued ID in order to be permitted into a dispensary. Additionally, it is beneficial to carry cash, since some dispensaries still operate on a cash only basis.