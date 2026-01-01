Pet friendly dispensaries in Edina, Minnesota
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- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins84.9 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins213.7 mi awayPreorder until 7am CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup308.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins329.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
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