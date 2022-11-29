Frequently asked questions

Is there a 24 hour weed dispensary near Paris Las Vegas? Yes, The Grove and NuLeaf are two dispensaries near Paris Las Vegas that are open 24 hours a day.

Can you smoke weed in Paris Las Vegas? No, you can only smoke weed near Paris Las Vegas if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

What do I need to buy recreational weed near the Paris Las Vegas? To buy recreational weed near Paris Las Vegas you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.