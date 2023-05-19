The Garden State gets its namesake from New Jersey’s agricultural roots dating back to the 1800s. But as time has passed, New Jersey has been focused on a different kind of green since medical dispensaries opened across the state in 2021, and later expanded into recreational in 2022. The state’s progressive stance on cannabis legalization has marked a significant step forward for New Jersey, including opening up a new business market for cannabis companies and entrepreneurs. With this rapid change, knowing which dispensaries are known for offering great deals and excellent customer experience is a helpful way to find a dispensary.

To help narrow your choices, our dispensary experts have analyzed dispensary reviews from real people on Leafly to create this guide to the best dispensaries in New Jersey.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in New Jersey

While there aren’t any dispensaries in New Jersey that exclusively serve recreational customers, many medical dispensaries across the state have expanded their offerings to include adult-use cannabis for recreational customers. Although these recreational dispensaries have only been open since April 2023, a select few have risen to the top in terms of quality and customer experience.

Curaleaf – Edgewater Park (Adult Use) 4237 US-130, Edgewater Park, NJ — recreational 4.6 (11) "Curaleaf Edgewater Park is a great dispensary with a friendly and knowledgeable staff. They have a great selection of products and the atmosphere is welcoming. I recommend this spot to anyone looking for high quality weed in the Edgewater Park area."

Columbia Care – Vineland (Adult Use) 1062 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ — recreational 5 (3) "Columbia Care in Vineland is a great dispensary with friendly and knowledgeable staff. They have a great selection of products and the atmosphere is always kind and welcoming."

Zen Leaf – Lawrence (Adult Use) 3256 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township, NJ — recreational 4.6 (15) "I loved how open, clean, and easy everything was. The staff was very helpful and nice. The prices are higher than other dispensaries in the area, but the selection of top-shelf products they offer make it worth it."

The Botanist – Egg Harbor Township (Adult Use) 100 Century Dr , Egg Harbor Township, NJ — recreational 4.7 (3) "The budtenders are so helpful and always knowledgeable about the products they sell and which ones would be beneficial to my needs. I learn something new about cannabis every time I visit the Botanist dispensary in EHT."

RISE Dispensaries Bloomfield (Adult Use) 26-48 Bloomfield Ave. , Bloomfield, NJ — recreational 4.8 (8) "RISE Bloomfield is wonderful. Staff is so knowledgeable, and very welcoming. Had a great experience there this past Sunday. Mac helped us and she was amazing. So friendly, helpful, and answered every question we had. She was very knowledgeable and gave suggestions to us, which was great."

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in New Jersey

As many medical dispensaries have expanded to serve recreational customers, medical marijuana patients in New Jersey are attracted to medical dispensaries that can balance prioritizing medical patient care with recreational sales. According to Leafly reviewers, these are the best medical dispensaries in New Jersey.

Breakwater Treatment & Wellness 2 Corporate Dr. Suite E, Cranbury, NJ — medical 4.6 (92) "Breakwater Treatment & Wellness is a great dispensary. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. The atmosphere is very welcoming and the products are top notch."

Sweetspot – NJ 903 White Horse Road Suite 2, Voorhees, NJ — medical 4.5 (17) "New Jersey's newest dispensary checks all the right boxes. Atmosphere and staff do not disappoint. This Sweetspot location is a much needed oasis."

RISE Dispensaries Paramus (Med) 145 Rte 4, Paramus, NJ — medical 5 (5) "Great first dispensary experience for a newbie. Everyone was super friendly and helpful. The budtenders took the time to answer all of my questions and the recommendation was amazing. I will definitely be back."

MPX NJ – AC (Med) 153 S. New York Avenue Unit B, Atlantic City, NJ — medical 4.9 (17) "Excellent weed, staff is very nice, bangin deals – what's not to love? Space is kinda spare, but clean and well maintained. Plus, you can't smoke atmosphere. I'll be back – often."

NJ Leaf 546 Park Ave, Freehold, NJ — medical 5 (11) "Wow! NJ Leaf is not your ordinary dispensary. First of all, it's absolutely beautiful inside and out. You feel like you're walking into a high- end spa. The staff is friendly, courteous, and knowledgeable. The menu has plenty of variety. I was happy to see so many familiar brands and many options to choose from. Although it's currently only for medical patients, I know that this will be a very popular destination for all cannabis enthusiasts in the near future. I can't wait to go back!"

Selection criteria for Leafly List New Jersey

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in New Jersey for 2023, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in New Jersey. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.