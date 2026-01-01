Best weed dispensaries in Washington, New Jersey with authentic reviews
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- REC
3. Bud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- REC
9. Good Karma Dispensary4 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I live in the North Plainfield area so i decided to checkout Good Karma who just opened. I ended up grabbing the Kusala Care Gary Payton 8th, 710 Labs Moonbow 112 8th, and a 710 Labs Z AIO. Was very happy with the quality of all three and the fact I can find 710 Labs closer to my home. The service Jacob provided was fantastic as he was knowledgeable, welcoming and professional. I would definitely come back here next time I need stuff and recommend that you do the same. - Connorread full review
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11. Curaleaf - Allentown25.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Today was my first time at Curaleaf. I was using a dispensary in Bethlehem, which I will not name. I believe you know who I mean. I am 74 years of age and have a condition that causes pain, nerve pain which nags me 24/7. Curaleaf is everything a dispensary should be. A wonderful reception at the front desk to the intelligent men and women who help you in every possible way to to provide the best advice and deals, which I must say were spectacular. So lets recap, wonderful smart people that help you in every way possible. Great deals on quality products and an atmosphere which I have to say "Will knock you out". This is a dispensary I would imagine, would be in NYC or Las Vegas right here in our own back yard. My name is Stephen J. Molchany and I give Curaleaf two, no four thumbs up. It will not disappoint. Thanks for reading my review....read full review
- MED
12. Dank Poet Dispensary0.1 mi away
great place. really. cozy vibe. very friendly staff. the products are excellent. jersey has limits on how much flower. I think 28g a day. that is fine, though, of course. I wish the edibles and tinctures were stronger. that is jersey, though. they are very high quality. the rso is great. gonna get a heating stick next time and hash for my hash pipe.read full review
- MED
22. Beyond Hello - Bethlehem24.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This was my first visit to a dispensary in PA since getting my medical card, and I couldn’t be more impressed. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable, kind, and welcoming. They took the time to educate me on the different products, explained the benefits clearly, and even introduced me to options I didn’t know were available to help treat my medical conditions. I’m really glad I stopped at this location and will definitely be shopping here again.read full review
- MED
30. Restore Dispensaries - Doylestown30.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
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