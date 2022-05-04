Hit It & Split It! Buy Any Item Get One 50% Off

Frequently asked questions

Can you buy recreational marijuana in Alabany, NY? Yes, recreational cannabis is now legal in Albany, NY for adults 21 years and older.

Can you buy medical marijuana in Albany, NY? Yes, you can buy medical marijuana in Albany, NY if you are at least 18 and have a valid medical marijuana card.

Are there any marijuana dispensaries near Albany, NY? There are 5 marijuana dispensaries near Albany, NY.

Do marijuana dispensaries in Albany, NY require a photo ID? Yes, to enter a dispensary in Albany, NY you must provide a valid photo identification card.

Can I use a credit card to buy weed from a dispensary in Albany, NY? No, you cannot use a credit card to buy weed from a dispensary in Albany, NY. Dispensaries in Albany are cash-only.