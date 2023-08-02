Open until tomorrow at 2am ET

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in the Bronx, NY? Recreational and medical cannabis is available for purchase in the Bronx, NY.

How much weed can I buy in the Bronx, NY? In the Bronx, you can purchase and possess up to an ounce of cannabis with a prescription.

How much does weed typically cost in the Bronx, NY? Cannabis flower costs between $10-$15 a gram in the Bronx.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in the Bronx, NY? When purchasing cannabis in the Bronx, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. It is important to note that many dispensaries run on a cash-only basis.