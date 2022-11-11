Yes. Recreational cannabis is permitted for legal use in Ohio. As of August 6, 2024, recreational cannabis should be available for purchase in Ohio. For more details, visit Leafly’s Legalization Hub .

The rollout for recreational weed has begun in Ohio. Check with your local government’s website to find out if your county has permitted the sale of adult-use cannabis.

Adults over 21 can now purchase weed legally in the state of Ohio. Rollout for licensing adult-use dispensaries might be slow or fast, depending on the county.

How much weed can you have in Ohio?

In Ohio, adults 21 and older have the ability to purchase and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower. Adults are also permitted to grow up to six cannabis plants, with a maximum of 12 plants per household.