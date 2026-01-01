Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 1144
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
5. Great Smoky Cannabis Company32.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
10. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville47.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
11. Franny's Farmacy59.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
The staff were incredibly helpful. I was given a small sample to try on my dog. His belly was raw from grass allergies. raw. It cleared up overnight. Gave it to my father who has been seeing dermatologist for dry, cracked hands. The first time he used it, the cracks began getting better. Excellent Quality and Excellent Service.read full review
12. Skyland Cannabis Company59.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
13. Golden Pond CannabisPickup60.0 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
15. Apotheca - KingsportPickup74.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
The Staff is very kind, professional, and knowledgable…especially helpful for a newcomer like me. I’ve been curious about trying these products, but I get overwhelmed by the many different strains, combos, & dosages available. Not to mention the best “impact” I’m seeking and which product personally works for me. Apothecas products are 3rd party tested, so I feel confident that they’re not only safe and pure, but consistent with intended use. My local store here in Kingsport, TN is always clean and athletically pleasing with their fantastic display of products. I’m so happy to have found them!read full review
19. LLEAF Dispensary124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
22. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
29. Carolina Hemp Cabinet151.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
5 STARS!! The CHC Crew have the best customer service and product knowledge! Been a customer for some years now and the owners and their staff (plus great quality inventory) are the reason why! THEY APPRECIATE THEIR CUSTOMERS AND IT SHOWS! Never a disappointment! BEST IN TOWN HANDS DOWN!read full review
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