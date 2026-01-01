Pet friendly dispensaries in Athens, Texas
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1. CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup67.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
5. Emerald OrganicsPickup96.5 mi awayPreorder until 12pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
- MED
6. Magnolia City Apothecary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins128.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
16. Green Stop Wellness - Northwest FWYPickup166.4 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
Okay...I went back pretty quickly to get more of that Gumbo while it was on sale, along with that I got some Pineapple Express. The 2 are different, Gumbo = indica and Pineapple Express = sativa. Love the Gumbo in the evening as recommended in reviews and at the moment I can't recall where else I read when to smoke it. That said, I am here to talk about the Blue Dream. This is another sativa hybrid and I freaking love it! I will be buying some more. The high is, I am stoned... no doubt about it, BUT my mind is so sharp. It is definitely a strange blend of highs. I feel like this is what lucid dreaming would be like!! Get you some, sit back and enjoy....but don't buy it all, leave me some.read full review
18. Flor Medica6 dealsDeliveryPickup168.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
21. Hemp Hop - HoustonDeliveryPickup171.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MED
22. Arbuckle Farmacy1 dealPickup171.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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