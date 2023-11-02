TWICE BAKED/JACKED UP 1G CARTS 10 for $40

Frequently asked questions

Is it legal to buy weed in Texas? No, recreational weed is not legal in Texas. Hemp, CBD, Delta 8, Detla 9, and THCa are available to purchase for adults in Texas.

How old do I have to be to buy weed recreationally in Texas? You cannot purchase recreational weed in Texas.

Does Texas accept out-of-state medical cards? Texas does not recognize out-of-state medical marijuana cards.

Is weed decriminalized in Texas? No, possession of weed is still illegal in Texas.