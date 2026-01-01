Dispensaries with parking on-site in Bellingham, Washington
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- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins17.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECTrove Cannabis - Bellingham1.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This dumb out-of-state newbie to legal cannabis (from a very anti-cannabis state) very much enjoyed their very first visit to a dispensary! I did my research beforehand so I knew what I wanted before I got in, but the ladies who helped my local friends and I were very helpful, chill and gave personal recommendations. I would very happily visit again!read full review
- RECEvolve Cannabis - Bellingham5.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECSouth Bellingham Buds5.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
They are so fantastic! I needed a lot of help with so many questions I had when they were out of what I was after.Very patient and fixed me up with a backup strain.Also,the strains that I was looking for are nearly impossible to find,but they have them!(just ran out of one).The prices are good,friendly people(and I can really ramble on)I am very picky about where I shop, this will be only the 3rd store that I will be giving my husband's money to LOL,and I'm sooo happy I found it.Great location you can get off and on the interstate very easy from north or south bound I-5.I can't wait for another visit or online order from Leafly.read full review
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley20.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECDISPO 42Pickup59.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I love this dispensary and the employees! Garret is absolutely amazing! He is very knowledgeable and cares about the quality of the product he sells. I never worry about what I’m putting into my body knowing Garret cares about supporting growers whom stick with natural ways of growing. The service you receive is unmatched to any other dispensary and they are truly like family to me and I literally do not go to any other dispensary. Please consider supporting Garret and his dispensary, you will not regret it!read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup47.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup56.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- RECRemedy Tulalip48.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim55.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECThe Joint - Everett59.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Such a wonderful first experience! I stopped by to grab a disposable dab pen before heading on a hike with some friends. The girls working there were incredibly helpful and the shop has a wonderful selection on pens with a great price range! Sam helped me find a great tasting pen that had me and my friends upbeat and giggling the whole hike! Such a fun atmosphere, great selection, and wonderful staff! Will definitely be stopping by again and would recommend you do too!read full review
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins60.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup61.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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