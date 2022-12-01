Frequently asked questions

Are there any weed dispensaries near Pike Place Market? Have a Heart is the closest downtown Seattle dispensary near Pike Place Market.

Can you smoke weed at the Pike Place Market? No, you can only smoke weed near Pike Place Market if you are on private property. Smoking weed in public places is not prohibited.

What do I need to buy recreational weed near the Pike Place Market? To buy recreational weed at a dispensary near Pike Place Market you must be at least 21 years old and have a valid photo ID.