Medical and recreational dispensaries near The Space Needle
Loading results
Frequently asked questions
Unfortunately, cannabis use of any kind is not permitted within The Space Needle. Private residences near The Space Needle are acceptable areas to use cannabis if you have permission from the owner. Additionally, licensed cannabis lounges are acceptable places to smoke before or after visiting The Space Needle.
While marijuana possession penalties are considered relatively accommodating in Washington, different rules may apply within Space Needle. If caught carrying cannabis on your person, one can be subject to ejections or bans from The Space Needle in addition to penalties, fines, and even jail time.