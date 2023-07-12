Find weed dispensaries in West Seattle, WA

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in West Seattle, WA? Both recreational and medical cannabis are available for purchase in West Seattle, WA.

How much weed can I buy in West Seattle, WA? In WA, you can purchase and possess up to an ounce of cannabis.

How much does weed typically cost in West Seattle, WA? Cannabis flower costs between $10-$15 a gram in Washington.

What do I need to bring to a dispensary in West Seattle, WA? When purchasing cannabis in West Seattle, WA, it is important to bring a state-issued driver’s license. We also suggest bringing cash in the amount you wish to spend. It is important to note that many dispensaries run on a cash-only basis.