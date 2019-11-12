236 products
Wednesday Waxday
Valid 12/11/2019 – 6/7/2020
Wednesday Waxday – Save 10% off anything you can dab
Gelato 33
from Unknown Brand
18.37%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Donkey Butter #9
from Unknown Brand
19.52%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria
from Unknown Brand
18.88%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mendocino Purple Cheddar
from Unknown Brand
13.13%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies
from Unknown Brand
15.95%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Garlic Juice
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO
from Unknown Brand
23.39%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bully Kush
from Unknown Brand
19.56%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
French Cookies
from Unknown Brand
19.02%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Choice Concentrates CBD Isolate 1g
from Choice Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Element Dabtabs Frosted Cherry Cookies .5g
from Lion Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$36½ g
In-store only
Element Dabtabs Bubba Dog OG 1g
from Lion Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
High Life Farms GG#4 BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts Platinum Gelato Sugar Sauce 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts Platinum Jelly Sugar Sauce 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
High Life Farms Junior Mints BHO 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts Donkey Butter #4 Live Resin Badder 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Cannalicious Chem 91 Live Resin .5g
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Choice Concentrates Sled Dog Live Resin 1g
from Choice Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts Blue Star Live Resin 1g
from Monster Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Claw Lemon Pound Cake Vfire Pod .5g
from Claw Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts Cookie OX THCA .5g
from Monster Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts Jager OG Dart Pod .5g
from Monster
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Drip Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
from Choice Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals 3:1 CBD:THC Pax Pod .5g
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts Cookies & Cream Crumble 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Element Dabtabs Bubba Dog OG .5g
from Lion Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$36½ g
In-store only
Humblebee Pineapple Express Sugar 1g
from Humblebee
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Airopro Jack Herer Cartridge .5g
from Airopro
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts Garlic Glue Live Badder 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Oasis Extracts Blueberry Oasis Dart Pod .5g
from Monster
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts Donkey Butter #9 Live Resin Badder 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Oasis Extracts Watermelon Dart Pod .5g
from Monster
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts Grease Monkey Live Resin 1g
from Monster Xtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
High Life Farms Tangie Power Lunar Dust 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Monster Xtracts Cookie OX Live Resin 1g
from Monster
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals Pineapple OG Pax Pod .5g
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Cannalicious Viper Breath Live Resin .5g
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Choice Concentrates Banana Watermelon Live Resin 1g
from Choice Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Five Star Extracts GG4 Live Resin Badder 1g
from True North Concentrate
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
123456