First Time Patient: 25% off entire order Military/Veteran Discount: 22% off Online orders: 10% off Industry discount: 10% off Senior Discount: 60+ 15% off ** WE DO NOT DOUBLE STACK DISCOUNTS, BUT WE WILL ENSURE YOU GET THE BEST DEAL**
9- 11AM: $6, $8, $10 grams (5 gram limit) 12-3PM: For every $50 spent get penny pre roll 6-9PM: $5 off 8ths: $20 8th Everyday Tier, $30 8th Craft Tier, $40 8th Gold Tier
Select Strains: Agent Orange, Cherry Limeade, Dosifighter, 195, Sensi Lime, Sensi Star X Cherry West
No Additional Discounts
$15 8ths Select Strains: Select Strains
No Additional Discounts
Strain Specific shake
While supplies last, no additional discounts
