92 points out of 100

Harvested September 2022, on sale through 2023

Price: $40 / eighth-ounce; $100 / oz

Folks, Independence Day is over and it’s time to enjoy the mellower side of summer: Chill BBQ’s. Porch hangs. Blissed-out river floats. Khruangbin on repeat.

For chill summer evenings, we recommend Oregon grower JAXON’s Lingon Berri CBD flower. A cross of Grandaddy Purp and Blueberry, the Lingon Berri boasts an impressively dense bud structure and a sumptuous sticky feel…nearly a year after harvest; neither fluffy nor crispy.

The fruity Lingon Berri boasts vibrant notes of grape, pine, and musk. Its 16% CBD content combines with dominant terpenes myrcene, guaiol and b-caryophyllene to instill a warm, mildly sedating effect and reduce stress throughout the body.

While we don’t recommend Lingon Berri for focused work time, its deeply calming and soothing qualities provide long-lasting and satisfying relief.

You can buy Lingon Berri and other strains right from JAXON’s website. Since all of their products contain less than 0.3% THC, they remain legal to purchase and ship.