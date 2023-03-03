What’s up, this is David Downs—your Senior Editor over at Leafly News with a quick rundown on new stuff you can do on Leafly for March 2023. That’s right—it’s some classic company blog time.

What is Leafly? Bruh, Leafly is where the world gets its cannabis info (and has been since 2012.) We list more than 6,000 strains, 4,000-plus store menus, and hundreds of thousands of strain and store reviews from tens millions of annual visitors. Nobody does this better.

Leafly app news—More fun, with more delivery

Fresh app updates are live. (Leafly)

Leafly works best in the iOS and Android apps, and we make the Leafly app better each month by fixing bugs, adding new tools to get you to the bag faster.

As of this March you can:

see live updates on your order getting fulfilled;

stay better notified on Android;

see updated dispensary schedules;

and follow Leafly links on the web deep into the App, instead of that musty browser.

Bigger shop button

Shop that Animal Face—grr! (Leafly)

We’re always working to make it easier to shop for strains. That makes sense, since we’ve got 6,000+ strains listed in the Leafly database. Get this: Now, you can just tap on the bigger, more prominent “shop” button on strain pages to see that strain for sale at your local stores.

Order weed easier for delivery with Leafly Delivery

Tap in to delivery tree in ’23. (Leafly)

We released a delivery ordering portal on Leafly in 2022, and continue to refine it. Go on over to leafly.com/delivery, plop in your address and add to the bag to get a dope delivery. How long does Leafly take for delivery? As little as an hour, depending on the address.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Did you know? Leafly is on UberEats! Yup, you can order weed on Uber Eats in Toronto, Canada, and Leafly flows the order to advertising stores in the area. We started with three stores and are up to nearly 40. Toronto now rivals California for weed delivery frequency. It’s wild. Leafly News—Popular stories in February

Leafly reviewers enthusiastically consent to these 8 arousing strains. (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

Leafly News’ world-class canna-journalists published about 50 stories in February—and a lot of them will remain fresh for the year. We’re talking:

And so much more. Such a world-class team we got here.

Leafly strains news—Fresh strains, with more to come

Mango Fruz smalls. Hybrid sativa. (David Downs/Leafly)

People come to Leafly to visit our more than 6,000 unique Strain Pages, and we’re adding to the database weekly.

In February, we added dozens of strains like Seed Junky Genetics’ Mango Fruz and improved the accuracy of dozens more. It’s a heck of a job, but we’re up for it.

Email strains@leafly.com with any recommended additions, corrections, or clarifications—we’re here to serve.

Leafly weed—Improved search by effect or flavor

Look up the hot lemon strains of 2023. (ollzha/iStock)

It’s easier to look up strains by effect or flavor. We added some fresh picks to our Strains Lists—which are pages dedicated to a specific effect or flavor in weed. Our list of Cheese strains is blowing up. So is our list of Lemon strains.

Leafly Glossary has new weed words

Above, a rosin worm slides into a Fidel’s hash hole. (Courtesy Fidel’s)

Cannabis vocabulary is exploding and we’re aiming to keep pace with how stoners talk, while also bringing newbies into the conversation. Leafly Glossary now has entries for words like hash hole, deep water culture, and living soil.

What’s next on Leafly for March?

Leafly News’ national, all-star team is cooking up fresh columns for HighLight, Horoscopes, Leafly Buzz, and health write-ups. We’re editing spicy Lifestyle stories, helpful Growing explainers, plus jumping on the breaking news that’s the talk of the sesh. And we’ll be in Barcelona for Spannabis!

And, yeah—the Leafly Delivery team is working on making it even easier to get weed delivered with the ability to toggle between pickup and delivery search. They’re also adding the ability to search by text query in delivery: So if you’re looking for something sour, pop “sour” in the search box to get sour results.