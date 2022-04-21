Zen Leaf - Elizabeth (Adult Use)
206.9 miles away
In-store purchasing only
5 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Pre-rolls
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Zen Leaf - Elizabeth (Adult Use)
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 4
117 Spring St, Elizabeth, NJ
storefrontrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
Hours unavailable
Photos of Zen Leaf - Elizabeth (Adult Use)
Show all photos