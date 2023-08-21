New York is where cannabis dreams are made. Since 2016, New Yorkers have enjoyed the perks of legal medical cannabis. But after recreational dispensaries were legalized in 2022, the demand for cannabis soared to new heights.

Unfortunately, the roll out of recreational cannabis in New York has been sluggish. While there were supposed to be 150 licensed recreational dispensaries at this point, only 23 recreational dispensaries have a legal license to sell cannabis products. The limited number of options in the state means that recreational customers and medical patients can be picky about where they spend their hard earned cannabis dollars.

To help you find the best recreational and medical dispensaries in New York, Leafly created thge New York Leafly List. Here, we enlisted our own dispensary experts to rank dispensaries based on real dispensary user reviews on Leafly.com. The next time you’re looking for a dispensary in New York state, let Leafly List be your guide.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in New York

New Yorkers value recreational dispensaries that provide clean environments with exceptional deals.

The Lab Dispensary 10924 Old Lake Shore Rd, Irving, NY — recreational 4.7 (123) The Lab Dispensary is a cannabis connoisseur’s dream. From the get-go, visitors are met with a team of bud tenders whose knowledge and attentiveness stand out. These experts are dedicated to understanding individual needs and guiding patrons to the perfect products with desired effects. It’s not just the service that impresses; the shelves boast an expansive selection of flower that are remarkably priced. Think ounces for just $50+. For those with a palate for pot-infused treats, the array of high-quality edibles starting at $6 is equally impressive. With such an extensive variety coupled with competitive prices, it’s clear why both newcomers and seasoned customers alike have nothing but praises. Order from The Lab Dispensary

Poospatuck Tobacco and Herb Center 207 Poospatuck Ln., Mastic, NY — recreational 5 (800) Stepping into Poospatuck Smoke Shop, it’s like discovering a mesmerizing adult candy land. Immediately, customers find solace in the patience and guidance of the shop’s exceptional staff. No detail goes unnoticed from ensuring that every selection is top-notch, to seamlessly handling any hiccups like a defective live resin cart, which they gracefully exchange without a fuss. More than just their products, it’s the ambiance that shines. The store radiates cleanliness and organization, creating a space where customers can feel both comforted and secure. Every aspect of Poospatuck resonates with welcoming energy. Order from Poospatuck Tobacco and Herb Center

Smokers Depot and Dispensary 163 Poospatuck Ln C, Mastic, NY — recreational 5 (478) Taking a visit to The Smokers Depot & Dispensary is akin to entering a haven for cannabis enthusiasts. The ambiance is pristine and meticulously organized, presenting a tantalizing array of high-caliber products that spans both smoking accessories and a diverse spectrum of cannabis offerings. Beyond the product shelves, it’s the heartwarming reception that captivates many customers. The team of bud tenders showcase an extraordinary blend of knowledge, warmth, and genuine care. Their dedication to ensuring every patron feels seen, heard, and expertly guided sets them apart from the crowd, and they’ve seamlessly taken their already exceptional standards to new heights as they’ve transitioned into a dispensary. With unbeatable prices, unparalleled products, and a team that feels more like family, The Smokers Depot & Dispensary is in a league of its own. Order from Smokers Depot and Dispensary

Gifted 11278 Rt. 20, Irving, NY — recreational 4.9 (25) Gifted Dispensary distinguishes itself as a beacon of excellence and value. First impressions? A warm, welcoming ambiance exuded by a team of friendly and remarkably informed bud tenders. These aficionados do more than just serve; they educate, guide, and ensure each visit feels uniquely tailored. Gifted also boasts an impressive product portfolio. Whether you’re on a budget or looking to indulge, the range is expansive, catering to every whim and need. But it’s not just the variety that impresses – their consumer-centric displays are a game-changer. Transparency reigns supreme here, empowering customers to know exactly what they’re investing in, down to the finest detail. The cherry on top? Their enticing rewards program and competitive pricing. It’s clear that Gifted Dispensary doesn’t just aim to attract patrons; they strive to cultivate lasting relationships, celebrating and rewarding return visits. Gifted’s blend of exceptional service, vast product variety, and genuine value makes them not just a recommendation, but a must-visit. Order from Gifted

888 Cannabis Company 888 Broad St., Salamanca, NY — recreational 4.8 (49) There’s an allure to 888 Cannabis Company that goes beyond its name. The moment you step inside, you’re greeted with the warmth and expertise of a dedicated team of bud tenders who elevate the customer experience into a memorable journey, filled with insight, recommendations, and genuine assistance. But it’s not just the hospitality that dazzles. 888 boasts a bouquet of beautiful flower options that stand as testament to their commitment to quality. And it doesn’t end there; their product variety spans across edibles, concentrates, cartridges, and prerolls that ensures every patron, no matter their preference, finds their match. Particularly noteworthy are their flower specials – a delightful blend of affordability and quality that dispels the myth that budget deals lack in substance. And if that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, their $25 quarter specials surely will. In a market awash with options, 888 Cannabis Company stands tall, not just as a purveyor of fine cannabis but as a haven where quality meets warmth. Order from 888 Cannabis Company

Pipekeepers Dispensary 7153 NY-90, Cayuga, NY — recreational 4.8 (65) Among the ever-growing world of cannabis outlets, Pipekeepers Dispensary emerges as a leader in consistency. While many establishments might waver in their offerings, this dispensary stands resolute, delivering the same high standards time and again. It’s no surprise that patrons, even those an hour away, choose to return week after week, bypassing other, more proximate options that simply don’t match up. Right from the start, what captures attention are their unbeatable deals complemented by an enviable selection of top-notch products. One of their unique offerings, the drive-thru, speaks volumes about their commitment to convenience. And it’s not just about efficiency; the experience is elevated by their team of bud tenders. Pipekeepers Dispensary is more than just a place to buy cannabis; it’s a testament to the ideal shopping experience. Order from Pipekeepers Dispensary

FLO Dispensary 992 Bloomingdale Rd., Basom, NY — recreational 4.7 (22) Flo Dispensary is more than just an establishment; it’s an embodiment of the perfect cannabis experience. What truly sets Flo apart is their exemplary commitment to customer service. Whether it’s addressing concerns over a faulty product or ensuring patrons feel heard, valued, and respected, every interaction here feels effortless and genuine. And then there’s the broader picture. In an era where the acceptance of cannabis is still burgeoning, Flo’s presence during regular business hours not only offers convenience but also plays a pivotal role in normalizing and destigmatizing its use. Each visit underlines this commitment to progress – be it through visible improvements, an ever-rotating stock that guarantees freshness, or the personable staff that effortlessly bridges knowledge with warmth. Safety, too, is a paramount concern. The inclusion of security personnel not only ensures a protected environment but also guarantees comfort and ample space for every visitor. With over a decade in the business, their unmatched attention to both product and patrons makes them stand out from the crowd. Order from FLO Dispensary

Next Leaf Pharma 11041 Southwestern Blvd, Irving, NY — recreational 5 (10) Ah, the pleasure of finding that perfect cannabis store that feels just like home. That’s Next Leaf Pharma for many – a beacon of warmth, quality, and a spirit of service. The first thing to note is their extensive and affordably priced selection. Whether you’re in the mood for zips that you can mix-and-match or those perfectly rolled pre-rolls, the authenticity and quality are unmatched. And the fact that these offerings come in various sizes and are available until 10 pm only sweetens the deal. But as any seasoned cannabis enthusiast will tell you, it’s not just about the product; it’s about the people. Next Leaf’s team is a motley crew of passionate, dedicated, and wonderfully vibrant individuals. Whether it’s the hilarious older gentleman at the register who can brighten up even the gloomiest of days or the staff’s dedication, ensuring customers’ safety during adverse weather conditions – every gesture, big or small, radiates care. Perhaps the most heartwarming of stories is the team’s unwavering commitment during challenging times. Imagine a stormy day where they not only decided to open their doors but also took proactive measures like shoveling snow and salting the icy paths, ensuring the safety and convenience of their patrons. Next Leaf Pharma is more than just a cannabis store. It’s a place of laughter, care, and top-tier products. Order from Next Leaf Pharma

Highest-rated medical dispensaries in New York

Medical dispensaries with knowledgeable pharmacists and clean waiting areas are valued by New York medical patients.

Be. Staten Island 338 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY — medical 4.8 (91) Embarking on the holistic journey of medical cannabis is made profoundly serene and rewarding with Be. Dispensary. Anchored in Staten Island, Be. Dispensary emerges as a nexus of compassion, knowledge, and excellence. From the moment you set foot in, there’s an aura of unwavering dedication – a commitment from the staff to not only meet but exceed your needs. With every question and every recommendation, they display a genuine blend of kindness, care, and unparalleled expertise. Whether you’re a seasoned medical cannabis user, considering obtaining a Medical Card, or just in between, Be. becomes a beacon of assurance and guidance. The presence of an ATM on-site, coupled with their adaptation of the CanPay app, is a testament to their foresight. Given that the industry grapples with card transactions, such measures speak volumes about Be.’s dedication to the patrons’ ease. As for their offerings, the verdict is unanimous – fresh, potent, and top-tier. Be. Dispensary isn’t just an establishment; it’s a promise of a superior experience. Whether it’s the unmatched customer service, quality products, or the ambient shopping environment, Be. is a symphony of everything right in the world of medical cannabis. Alternative Locations:Be. Hudson Valley, Be. Brooklyn Order from Be. Staten Island

MedMen – Buffalo 6850 Main St, Buffalo, NY — medical 4.7 (176) Venturing into MedMen is a transformative experience, an encounter that redefines how one perceives the realm of CBD and medical cannabis retail. It stands as an diamond in the rough, breaking away from the quintessential dispensary ambiance. When you arrive in MedMen, there’s an immediate recognition of its design philosophy: minimalist yet impactful. A staggering 95% of its inventory is elegantly showcased behind glass cases, lending an aura of sophistication and purpose. This doesn’t just make product viewing a treat but also ensures the ambiance remains pristine and clutter-free. While some might find certain products lean towards the pricier side, it’s worth noting that MedMen’s inventory also boasts items that are more affordable than those in competing dispensaries. Each interaction at MedMen is carved with care, whether it’s tailoring recommendations for pain management and sleep or patiently explaining the nuances of their products. Their unwavering commitment to assisting every patron to the best of their ability makes each visit profoundly personal. Whether you’re drawn by the chic store design or the commendable staff, one thing is for sure: MedMen is in a league of its own. Alternative Locations:MedMen Syracuse, MedMen Long Island, MedMen Fifth Avenue Order from MedMen – Buffalo

Verilife – Amherst 25 N Pointe Pkwy Suite #30, Amherst, NY — medical 4.6 (221) Verilife Dispensary is a sanctuary of cannabis excellence. Their offerings reflect not just the industry’s progress but also the dispensary’s commitment to continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The staff at Verilife always ensures that there’s always something captivating on offer. Regular patrons will be quick to applaud the remarkable progress they’ve witnessed over the past year – from the improved moisture levels in the cannabis to the enhanced packaging, making the entire buying experience more enjoyable. For those who have been loyal to Verilife over the years, the consistent quality of service remains their primary draw. If you seek a dispensary that prioritizes your needs, educates you, and offers top-tier products, then Verilife is the place to be. Order from Verilife – Amherst

RISE Dispensaries Henrietta (Rochester) 1150 University Ave Suite 7, Rochester, NY — medical 4.2 (18) When you visit Rise Medical Dispensary for the first time, you immediately get the sense that you’re in for an elevated cannabis shopping experience, and that’s exactly what they deliver. From the moment you step in, you’re welcomed by a setting that seamlessly merges comfort with modern sophistication. Their waiting room features sleek contemporary furniture that invites you to sit back and relax, coupled with the delightful touch of a live puppy feed on a large TV screen, ensuring even the briefest wait is a pleasure. Their product range, especially the vapes and flower, meets the high standards of medical patients. But what truly elevates the experience here is the staff. Their patience, friendliness, and deep knowledge about the products ensure that you not only leave with the right items but also a better understanding of them. The convenience is another plus. For those who prefer to shop with efficiency, Rise has got you covered. Their online ordering system is swift and reliable, ensuring that your products are ready for pickup in a remarkably short time. If you’re deliberating over which medical dispensary to trust with your cannabis needs, Rise Medical Dispensary isn’t just a choice – it’s a recommendation. Alternative Locations:Rise Dispensary NYC Manhattan Order from RISE Dispensaries Henrietta (Rochester)

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Williamsburg 178 N 4th St, Brooklyn, NY — medical 4.4 (32) Sunnyside Dispensary feels like a breath of fresh air. The environment is both professional and welcoming, providing a sense of relief for both the experienced cannabis user and the novice. What sets Sunnyside apart is their staff, who bring a genuine enthusiasm and depth of knowledge to their roles. Every interaction is infused with a mix of professionalism and genuine care. The staff are not just well-versed in the offerings; they go above and beyond by providing insights from personal experiences that align with a medically-informed perspective. The dispensary’s ambiance is complemented by its cleanliness and reputation, positioning it as one of the premier establishments in the city. Sunnyside’s commitment to customer service, knowledge, and genuine care sets them head and shoulders above the rest. If you’re in the city and looking for a dependable, welcoming, and informed dispensary, Sunnyside should be at the top of your list. Order from Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Williamsburg

The Botanist – Queens 138-72 Queens Blvd, Jamaica, NY — medical 4.9 (23) The Botanist stands tall as a premier dispensary that masterfully blends top-notch products with impeccable customer service in a serene environment. With its friendly and well-informed staff, it’s clear that the dispensary prioritizes its patrons’ well-being and education. The ease of accessibility, including convenient parking, is a testament to their customer-centric approach. One of the first things you notice upon entering is the impeccably clean ambiance, adorned with a warm wood finish that gives it an inviting and calming aura. This seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality makes your visit both pleasing and productive. A popular feature of The Botanist is its dedication to individualized customer service. Their staff, right from the front desk to the pharmacists, showcases a commitment to understanding and addressing the unique needs of each visitor. Their attentive pharmacist doesn’t just dispense medicine, but works to ensure you leave with clarity and confidence. Their product range has been a boon, especially for managing conditions like anxiety and insomnia. Their continuous efforts to improve and adapt make them a go-to choice for many. If you value quality, professionalism, and a touch of nature in your cannabis shopping experience, The Botanist should undoubtedly be on your list. Order from The Botanist – Queens

Vireo Health of New York Queens 89-55 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY — medical 4.4 (75) Vireo Health stands out in the increasingly crowded space of medical dispensaries, merging years of expertise with a steadfast commitment to patient care. What makes Vireo distinctively exceptional is their meticulous approach to featuring products that address a diverse range of medical needs. Every interaction with the staff is marked by warmth, discretion, and attentiveness. They consistently go above and beyond, not just in assisting with product selection but also in creating an ambiance of professionalism and comfort. Each member of the team embodies a mix of expertise and empathy, ensuring that every visitor feels both informed and valued. The clean and well-maintained premises further solidify the impression of a top-tier establishment. The atmosphere strikes a delicate balance between being professional yet inviting, making each visit both reassuring and enjoyable. Vireo Health isn’t just another dispensary. It’s an institution built on years of experience, patient-centric values, and a genuine desire to improve lives. Order from Vireo Health of New York Queens

Curaleaf – Hudson Valley 8 North Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY — medical 4.5 (58) Curaleaf offers a seamless blend of professionalism, knowledge, and warmth. The moment you step into the store, the first thing that strikes you is the immaculate cleanliness. It’s clear that maintaining a pristine environment is a top priority here, ensuring that the products remain uncompromised in quality. Beyond the physical appearance of the store, what truly sets Curaleaf apart is its people. The staff embodies a perfect balance of expertise and empathy. Whether you’re a seasoned patient or a complete novice navigating the intricate world of medical cannabis, you’re always met with patience and understanding. The team is adept at explaining the nuances between products, guiding you through your choices without an ounce of condescension.Every interaction feels personalized, making you feel valued and heard. The team’s unwavering dedication to assisting patients shines through, whether it’s in their comprehensive product knowledge, swift service, or the invaluable home delivery option. Price-wise, Curaleaf is on par with what one would expect in the Hudson Valley. But what you get in return – both in terms of product quality and overall experience – is unmatched. Order from Curaleaf – Hudson Valley

Selection criteria for Leafly Lists

To calculate the highest rated dispensaries in New York, our Leafly Lists team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in New York. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly rated medical and recreational dispensaries.



