Navigate the prairieland like a pot pro with our guide to the Sooner State’s best medical cannabis stores.

The national landscape of today’s cannabis industry includes states with recreational markets, medical-only laws, and jurisdictions where the plant remains entirely outlawed. Oklahoma falls into the middle category, meaning you’ll need to be a licensed medical marijuana patient to purchase products from this state’s rapidly expanding roster of licensed dispensaries.

Reputed for its diverse array of natural resources, the Sooner State’s bounty of forests, mesas, plains, and mountain ranges are worth the trip alone. But in 2018, Oklahoma voters approved legislation to legalize medical cannabis and quickly got a statewide program up and running. It would prove to be the equivalent of paving a new Route 66 — but this time, in green.

Today, Oklahoma is home to more than 2,000 medical pot shops — a figure good for the most of any US state. As of 2020, there were over 342,000 licensed patients, so it’s fair to say business is booming!

Recreational consumers, keep the hope. Though the law of the land in Oklahoma remains medical-only, multiple efforts are currently underway to get a measure that would serve to create a regulated adult-use market in the state on the ballot this fall. In the interim, however, eligible patients are flush with choice when it comes to picking a pot shop to call on.

To help narrow down a field with literally thousands of options, we turned to our most trusted source: you! Analyzing reviews from Leafly users, we’ve assembled a list of the top medical dispensaries in Oklahoma. Here’s where you can find fire legal pot in the prairieland!

C anna Stop

1028 Criswell Drive, Durant — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 80 dispensary reviews

Canna Stop is Durant’s price-conscious paradise for medical cannabis patients. Emphasizing savings as a staple of their services, regular deals at Canna Stop include 25% off any purchase of glass or accessories when buying a THC product (in-store only) and a “Hippie Special” that includes eighths for as low as $15.

Leafly users were also majorly impressed with the dispensary’s covered drive-thru: a unique and consistently convenient perk for Canna Stop customers.

“10/10. [I] recommend stopping by,” wrote one user in a five-star review. “The employees are great and I have never had an issue here!”

“Love the drive thru,” noted another user. “Great products. Will be back.”

921 S. Main St., Sapulpa — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 282 dispensary reviews

Stopping by Sapulpa? After you’ve had your fill of Cacy’s BBQ, head next door to VaporHerbs. At this medical-only dispensary, a keen concern for patients’ health, coupled with a dedicated commitment to keeping prices low, has earned its staff a legion of loyal customers.

“Steve and his crew rocks! [They] always treats me like family,” a Leafly user shared in a heartfelt, five-star review of the shop. “When my mama passed away, they all cried with me. I love y’all and thank y’all so, so much!”

And the praise for VaporHerbs —and for Steve, specifically — didn’t stop there.

“Steve and his crew are amazing,” a separate user wrote. “They go above and beyond for you.”

6 12th Ave., Ardmore — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 449 dispensary reviews

Ardmore’s Cali Clouds brings a touch of the Golden State to medical cannabis patients in Oklahoma. With an emphasis on providing realistic pricing, the store also proudly offers a standing discount to veterans.

Furthermore, the vibes at Cali Clouds are consistently chill and refreshingly personal. Wrote one satisfied Leafly user: “Seems like every time I go in, my budtender is always smiling big and looking to greet me! Great products [and a] nice, relaxing atmosphere.”

“Always a good product at a good price,” reads another five-star review. “[A] quick and painless experience, every time.”

14 Ruby Lane, Calera — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 5 star rating out of 28 dispensary reviews

Located just minutes from Choctaw Resort, CannaMed is Calera’s choice for those seeking a family-owned and operated medical cannabis shop. Featuring a menu stocked with Hicksford Farms strains (grown in-house) and other products ranging from moon rocks to rosin, patients at CannaMed can also expect to receive top-notch customer service.

“Very knowledgeable budtenders [and] excellent product at a fair price,” cheered one Leafly user in a five-star review.

Proclaimed another Leafly user: “If you have not medicated with Hicksford Farms [from] CannaMed, you are not really medicating at all. CannaMed is the best dispo in all of Oklahoma. Go check them out and become family.”

611 S. Mill St., Madill — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.8 star rating out of 11 dispensary reviews

Cozmo’s Cannabis Market opened their doors in 2020 and has served Madill’s medical cannabis patients ever since. Be it top shelf or shake, the budtenders at Cozmo’s have you covered with economical prices, a convenient location near Lake Texoma, and a selection of the best flower from across the state.

As Cozmo’s likes to put it: “Burn bud, not money.” This motto is validated by Leafly users who praised the store as a “great place to shop” and “[the] best dispensary from Ardmore to Durant.”

“This dispensary has excellent flower,” reads a third Leafly user’s five-star review of CCM. “I’ve been shopping here for nearly a year! The staff are very friendly and helpful, and the shop is always clean! Cozmo’s is my go-to place!”

4500 Mary Ave., Oklahoma City — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 5 star rating out of 28 dispensary reviews

Space High in Oklahoma City lives up its name by offering a galaxy of deals on premium flower and concentrates. Proudly Latino owned and operated, Space High caters to patients of all budgets. The shop’s stellar deals include a free eighth with your first purchase and regular offers like ounces of flower for as low as $50.

“I love going to Space High because the products are excellent and the fellas are off-the-chain,” wrote one Leafly reviwer. “Great place to get your medical needs!”

“Excellent selection, fair prices, friendly customer service, and amazing products,” summarized another user in a five-star review. “Love the flower and cart I got.”

107 Plaza, Madill — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 138 dispensary reviews

MK’S Cure It with Cannabis has made it their mission to provide their customers in Madill, OK with the highest quality cannabis the customer service to match.” That means medical-grade cannabis, caring budtenders, and a safe, welcoming experience for every patient they serve.

One Leafly user hailed MK’s Cure It with Cannabis as “[the] best store around” while also highlighting the shop’s “amazing selection and stellar customer service.”

“I am a super awkward human,” begins another five-star review of the store. “I don’t like to talk to people, but everyone at this dispensary is so nice! After telling them I have a hard time going into stores, the woman working asked how she can help and talked to me about some options to help me feel more comfortable. Definitely my favorite spot around here.”

1354 Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 75 dispensary reviews

Brotherly love is the secret ingredient at Lifted Spirits. Owned and operated by two brothers who were born and raised in Eastern Oklahoma, Lifted Spirits is a Tahlequah treasure that goes the extra mile on everything from concentrate recommendations to custom merchandise.

In a five-star review, one Leafly user called Lifted Spirits “the nicest dispensary I have visited,” adding that the store was “super clean, comfortable, [and] beautifully decorated.”

“I’m from out of town,” wrote another Leafly user, “[and] the service was great… I left satisfied. I will definitely be stopping by when I come back through.”

6 W. Teel Rd., Sapulpa — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 247 dispensary reviews

ZenBudz is a Sapulpa dispensary where the budtenders are always happy to see a new face walk through the door. Beyond a warm greeting, new patients can also look forward to a 10% discount and a generous selection of quality cannabis products.

“I have been coming back [since a week after they first opened],” wrote a Leafly user in a five-star review of ZenBudZ. “They keep getting better with age.”

“I just adore the budtenders,” reads another five-star review. “They always greet me by name and are always so friendly.”

A third Leafly user said ZenBudZ is “[the] only place I come,” adding that the store has a “super pleasant staff” and they would “recommend them to anybody.”

24683 E. Hwy 51, Broken Arrow — Medical

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4.9 star rating out of 207 dispensary reviews

Med Pharm has the type of roots you like to see in a dispensary. As a mom and pop, veteran-owned operation, they also put their money where their mouth is by donating 30% of proceeds to Oklahoma Pet Collective Society.

This Broken Arrow medical-only pot shop takes its commitment to local community seriously, arriving as one of Oklahoma’s first dispensaries to open its doors and continuing today as a business built on a philosophy of “cannabis with a cause.”

Med Pharm also boasts a drive-thru with 24/7 service — who can beat that?

One Leafly user wrote that, despite residing in Tahlequah, “I drive up here because they have the best and strongest flower selection I’ve tried in Oklahoma. Hate to shop anywhere else! Also very friendly and helpful”

“I love what they do to help animals!” noted another reviewer, “I could tell you everything else that’s great, but just go see yourself!”

Selection Criteria for Leafly List

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Oklahoma, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.