The best-rated weed dispensaries in Portland, OR for 2023

The dream of cannabis is still very much alive in Portland. From local quirky dispensaries to high-end cannabis shops, the city of Roses has everything there is to offer when it comes to cannabis. But if you’re visiting Portland for the first time, or haven’t been to a dispensary in a while, you might have a hard time picking just one dispensary to visit, out of over 100 available choices. The good thing is that most dispensaries in Portland cater to both medical patients and recreational customers, so no matter your needs are, it’s safe to say there is a dispensary out there just for you.

To help you narrow down your hunt for the perfect Portland dispensary, the cannabis experts at Leafly analyzed hundreds of dispensary reviews to determine which dispensaries are the very best Portland has to offer. From downtown, Alberta, Ceder Mill and everywhere in between, these are the best dispensaries in Portland, according to Leafly List.

Related The best-rated weed dispensaries in Portland, OR for 2022

Highest-rated dispensaries in Portland

Portlanders value dispensaries that offer potent strains and weekly deals.

Doctor’s Orders Portland 3424 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.8 (226) Portland boasts a bevy of dispensaries, but Doctor’s Orders Cannabis has firmly cemented its spot as a local favorite. Its allure isn’t just limited to the sheer quality of its products, but it’s the entire experience of shopping there that truly sets it apart. The first thing to catch any discerning cannabis enthusiast’s attention is their epic flower selection. Whether you’re seeking the tranquil effects of an indica or the uplifting buzz of a sativa, Doctor’s Orders has something for every palette. Their platinum and gold shelves, in particular, are not just bombastic in their quality but are also tagged at prices that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. But what truly elevates the experience at Doctor’s Orders is its team. Their bud tenders have a true understanding of cannabis products, paired with a genuine interest in understanding your preferences. Here, you will always leave with something you’ll love. Their recommendations are not just based on the latest trends or bestsellers; they’re tailored to what you truly need. Their adeptness in making customers feel heard and valued creates an ambiance of trust and warmth. Pair this with top-tier products and frequent deals, and it’s clear why Doctor’s Orders is a standout in Portland’s vibrant cannabis scene. Order from Doctor’s Orders Portland

TreeHouse Collective 2419 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.6 (351) If Portland had to be distilled into a cannabis dispensary, the TreeHouse Collective might just be it. Nestled in the heart of the city, it embodies everything that’s quintessentially Portland – a distinctive vibe, an eclectic look, and an unmissable charm. The moment you approach TreeHouse Collective, its unique aesthetics draw you in. Once you step inside, it’s evident this isn’t just another dispensary. Beyond the aesthetics, what truly sets TreeHouse apart is its exceptional range of top-shelf cannabis. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis connoisseur or a curious newbie, the attentive staff is eager and ready to guide you. The dispensary also boasts a commendable range of glassware, adding another dimension to its offerings. But the true star of TreeHouse is their extensive pre-roll collection. Thoughtfully categorized into sativa, indica, and hybrids, it makes the selection process a breeze, even for the uninitiated. Despite its popularity, wait times here are refreshingly short. And if there’s a slight delay? Their cozy lobby, coupled with thoughtful gestures like offering water on sweltering summer days, makes the wait a pleasant one. If you’re in or around Portland, a stop at TreeHouse Collective is not just recommended; it’s essential. From the ambiance to the service, it’s Portland at its finest. Order from TreeHouse Collective

Archive Portland (Rec & Med) 10645 SE Henry St Suite B, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.6 (168) Stepping into the world of cannabis can be an overwhelming experience with its vast array of strains, breeders, and products. But when it comes to Archive Portland, there’s a unanimous consensus – it’s unparalleled in its class, especially in the Pacific Northwest. Their rigorous journey from seed selection to breeding, right up to the final product, underscores their commitment to quality. This is no run-of-the-mill dispensary; this is a craft cannabis haven. The Archive team’s vast knowledge isn’t just confined to their products. It’s the kind of place where the staff don’t just sell; they educate, guide, and engage with genuine enthusiasm. Their expertise ensures you leave not just with a product, but with a richer understanding of what you’ve purchased. It’s worth mentioning their impact on the broader cannabis community. Archive’s breeding endeavors have given birth to iconic strains, some of which have been rebranded by other outfits. Their cultivars have not just set industry standards but have also played a pivotal role in sustaining the livelihoods of many locals. So, if you ever find yourself in Portland or its vicinity, a pilgrimage to Archive Portland isn’t optional; it’s mandatory. Regardless of whether you’re a novice or a veteran, Archive promises an experience that’s both enlightening and exhilarating. Order from Archive Portland (Rec & Med)

Home Grown Apothecary 1937 NE Pacific St., Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.8 (116) One of the brightest jewels in Portland’s crown is Home Grown Apothecary, standing out with a resounding note of authenticity and a commitment to holistic health. One of the most notable features is their unique approach to selling clones at cost. Instead of maximizing profit, they prioritize empowerment – they genuinely want you to cultivate and harness your medicine’s potential. Home Grown Apothecary embraces an all-natural, organic philosophy, extending their offerings beyond just cannabis. From artisanal herbal smokes to handcrafted tinctures and teas, their shelves are a testament to their commitment to holistic wellness. Of course, a store is only as good as its people, and this is where Home Grown Apothecary truly shines. The staff’s consistent ranking among Portland’s finest is no fluke; it’s a result of their unwavering dedication to their craft and clientele. Home Grown Apothecary is not merely a store; it’s a sanctuary for those seeking genuine, organic solutions to their health needs. Their philosophy resonates in every product they offer and every interaction they have. As you step into their welcoming embrace, you realize it’s more than just a dispensary; it’s a haven of holistic healing. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast, an herbal remedy seeker, or just someone passing by, a visit to Home Grown Apothecary is a must. Order from Home Grown Apothecary

Portland Dispensary – Weed Land 4027 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.9 (193) Portland Dispensary stands out for its well-rounded offering and welcoming vibe. Navigating through the plethora of options in the world of cannabis can be daunting. However, at Portland Dispensary, the impressive range of products makes your journey much smoother. From pre-rolls to edibles, there’s something to cater to every palate and preference. The friendly demeanor of the staff is worth highlighting. Every interaction feels personal, ensuring that newcomers and regulars alike feel right at home. Their expertise assists you in navigating through their diverse offerings, helping you find exactly what you’re looking for. The store’s convenient location makes it a prime spot for both locals and those venturing from nearby areas like Beaverton and Hillsboro. What truly elevates the experience here, beyond the product and service, is the value for money. The pricing, given the quality on offer, is incredibly competitive, making it an enticing option for regular visits. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this dispensary provides a seamless experience that marries quality with affordability. When in the area, it’s a must-visit, ensuring you leave with both a smile and a product that resonates with your preferences. Order from Portland Dispensary – Weed Land

Gnome Grown – Alberta 5012 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.8 (42) Gnome Grown, nestled in the heart of the northeast Alberta neighborhood, is a gem in Portland’s vibrant cannabis scene. In a city teeming with chain dispensaries, Gnome Grown stands out with its commitment to maintaining the local essence, and the dedication is evident right from the entrance. Walking into Gnome Grown, you’re not just entering a store but a world where the passion for the cannabis craft takes center stage. Their inventory is impressively diverse, ensuring that both the discerning connoisseur and the curious newbie find exactly what they seek. From a vast array of fresh flowers to high-quality oils, pre-rolls, and a plethora of other options, there’s something for every taste and preference. Beyond the products, what makes Gnome Grown a must-visit is the ambiance and the staff. There’s a distinct aura of community here. The staff is warm and genuinely enthusiastic, a testament to the positive work environment. Their knowledge about the products is comprehensive, and they take the time to understand your preferences and guide you accordingly. Affordability is another feather in Gnome Grown’s cap. Whether you’re looking for the luxury of high-end live resin or are on the hunt for budget-friendly carts, there’s a match for every pocket. The half-ounce deals are particularly commendable for those looking to get quality bud without breaking the bank. The next time you’re in the Alberta neighborhood, make sure to pay a visit and immerse yourself in the world of Gnome Grown. You won’t be disappointed. Order from Gnome Grown – Alberta

The Kings of Canna 1465 NE Prescott St Suite C, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.9 (287) The Kings of Canna is a standout dispensary in Portland’s bustling cannabis landscape, effortlessly combining a vintage, hippie ambiance with contemporary finesse. Stepping inside feels like a journey back to the groovy era, yet with all the modern amenities and conveniences of a high-end establishment. From the first moment you walk through its doors, you’re met with an exquisitely furnished lobby, oozing character and showcasing impeccable craftsmanship. The attention to detail in the décor isn’t just visually stunning; it sets the tone for a unique shopping experience where quality, knowledge, and warmth are at the forefront. The staff at The Kings of Canna is the heartbeat of this establishment. They exude a genuine enthusiasm for the products they offer and possess a deep knowledge of the diverse range available. Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or someone venturing into the world of medical cannabis for pain relief, sleep aid, or any other therapeutic reason, the team here ensures that you feel at home. They have a gift for understanding individual needs and guiding customers to products that align with those needs perfectly.A notable highlight is their extensive collection of edibles and topicals. Not only is the selection vast, but each product is curated for quality, ensuring customers get the very best. And if you’re someone who appreciates a good deal, The Kings of Canna won’t disappoint. With their penchant for going above and beyond, it’s not uncommon to walk away with unexpected discounts or delightful freebies, reflecting their customer-first approach. If you’re in Portland and looking for an unmatched cannabis shopping experience, this is the place to be. Order from The Kings of Canna

Maritime Cafe – Gladstone 17417 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.8 (1570) Maritime Cafe goes beyond being just a place to shop. It becomes an experience, marked by interactions with wonderful staff, a broad range of high-quality products, and the assurance that you are being taken care of. The first thing that strikes you when you walk into Maritime Cafe is the positive atmosphere. It’s almost contagious. The staff doesn’t just serve; they radiate friendliness, ensuring that each customer feels acknowledged, respected, and understood. They’re more than just knowledgeable about the products – they offer a human touch, creating a comforting environment that is starkly different from many commercial establishments. Pricing is another major highlight. Maritime Cafe offers products that are not only of superior quality but also reasonably priced. This reflects their commitment to providing the best to their customers without breaking the bank. In an industry often marked by fluctuating prices and varying quality, the consistency offered by Maritime Cafe is refreshing. But where Maritime Cafe truly shines is its variety of edibles tailored for pain management. Those suffering from chronic pain know that the quest for effective relief can be arduous. Yet, this establishment offers a range of medical-grade edibles that are not only diverse but specifically curated to ensure the highest efficacy. This focus on catering to medical needs, combined with the personal touch of the staff, makes it more than just a commercial dispensary—it becomes a haven for those seeking relief. Order from Maritime Cafe – Gladstone

Western Oregon Dispensary – Cedar Mill 760 NW Dale Ave, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.2 (85) Western Oregon Dispensary is more than a place to make a purchase; it’s an experience marked by genuine interactions, a vast range of quality products, and the assurance that you’re in good hands. In an industry where options are abundant, this establishment has successfully carved out a niche, ensuring its visitors leave more satisfied and informed than when they arrived. From the moment you step inside, you’re met with an ambiance that exudes calm and professionalism. The staff and their vast knowledge about various strains and products, combined with an unwavering commitment to guiding customers continues to impress first-time visitors and regulars. Whether you’re on a budget or looking to indulge in top-shelf offerings, Western Oregon Dispensary has you covered. Their varied selection ensures everyone finds something tailored to their needs. A noteworthy mention is the assortment of custom glass pieces they house, making it a one-stop shop for both novice and seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. If you’re in the area and are seeking a holistic, judgment-free cannabis shopping experience, this dispensary is a must-visit. Order from Western Oregon Dispensary – Cedar Mill

AmeriCannaRx 8654 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.7 (1107) AmeriCannaRX is not just another dispensary in PDX. It’s a standout destination for those seeking a combination of quality, variety, affordability. A treasure trove for cannabis enthusiasts, it offers an unparalleled shopping experience that consistently exceeds expectations. One of the most notable features of AmeriCannaRX is its product selection. The range is not only vast but carefully curated, offering customers both quality and affordability in one place. Whether you’re a seasoned user or a newbie, there’s something to delight and surprise you every time you visit. The deals are particularly enticing, ensuring that every visit feels like a special occasion. For those who cherish unique products, the dispensary’s collection is unmatched. Their stock of Echo Electuary, for instance, is a testament to their commitment to sourcing only the best for their patrons. And while the store might not be a regular stop for some due to distance, the consistent excellence in both products and service makes every journey worth it. Whether you’re drawn by their exceptional deals, the eclectic range of products, or the warmth and wisdom of their staff, one thing is certain: every visit will leave you eagerly anticipating the next. If you’re in the area or even if it requires a bit of a drive, make sure AmeriCannaRX is on your must-visit list. Order from AmeriCannaRx

Belmont Collective 2036 SE Belmont St., Portland, OR — recreational 4.8 (55) When it comes to curating a unique and quintessentially Portland experience, Belmont Collective has it down to an art. This isn’t just a dispensary; it’s a slice of the city’s vibrant history wrapped up in a modern setting. As soon as you walk in, the atmosphere exudes a distinctive Portland vibe, blending nostalgia with the present. The walls adorned with intriguing photographs offer a glimpse into downtown Portland’s storied past. But what truly amplifies the Belmont Collective experience is its stellar team. These are not mere salespeople; they’re passionate cannabis enthusiasts who wield deep knowledge about their products. Their expertise shines brightly when discussing the nuances of various strains, helping customers make informed choices tailored to their needs. They go the extra mile, not out of obligation, but out of genuine passion for the plant and the people they serve. Belmont Collective’s product range is vast, covering all facets of cannabis consumption, from quality flower to potent extracts. Their prices are competitive, ensuring that customers don’t have to compromise on quality for affordability. Belmont Collective isn’t just another dispensary in Portland; it’s an experience – a blend of history, community, and exceptional cannabis offerings. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just curious, a visit here promises a rich journey filled with knowledge, warmth, and top-notch products. Order from Belmont Collective

Puddletown Organics 8201 SE Powell Blvd Suite F, Portland, OR — recreational/medical 4.6 (1131) Puddletown Organics is a Portland sanctuary dedicated to the best that cannabis has to offer. The name itself evokes a quintessential Oregon charm, and the experience inside stays true to that sentiment. Every staff member exudes an authentic warmth that puts customers instantly at ease. Whether you’re a first-timer unsure about your choices or a seasoned enthusiast looking for something specific, the knowledgeable staff are more than equipped to guide you. Their insights into different strains and products go beyond mere sales talk – it’s clear they have a genuine passion for cannabis and its benefits. When it comes to price, Puddletown offers price ranges that caters to every budget without compromising on quality. It’s a testament to their commitment that even their most affordable offerings still meet high-quality standards. From knowledgeable staff to high quality products at every price point, Puddletown encapsulates the best of Portland’s cannabis culture. Order from Puddletown Organics

The Green Planet – King City 15350 SW 116th Ave, King City, OR — recreational/medical 4.7 (509) Nestled in the vibrant heart of the city, Green Planet stands as an oasis for cannabis enthusiasts. The exterior might not give much away, but as soon as you step inside, you are immediately met with an atmosphere of warmth and knowledge.First and foremost, the staff here deserves special mention. They are patient, informed, and professional. It’s rare to find bud tenders who strike a balance between vast knowledge and genuine compassion for customers.Green Planet’s product range is commendable, boasting a variety of high-quality flower and a delectable array of edibles. Adding to the mix is their generous point system, which not only rewards loyal customers but provides a compelling reason for newcomers to transition into regulars. Green Planet is more than just a dispensary; it’s a haven for those seeking quality products backed by knowledgeable advice. Whether you’re a seasoned user or someone exploring cannabis for the first time, this place ensures you leave with a smile and the assurance of quality. Order from The Green Planet – King City

Mongoose Cannabis Co. 3123 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR — undefined 4.8 (24) Mongoose Cannabis Co. stands out as a beacon of excellence in the vast world of dispensaries in Portland. One of the immediate impressions you gather from Mongoose is their dedication to providing quality cannabis products. Mongoose features a diverse and impressive flower selection, catering to a wide range of preferences. Whether you’re an avid lover of edibles or have a preference for prerolls, Mongoose ensures you will never run out of options. for choice. The staff at Mongoose is arguably their most valuable asset. Their vast knowledge, combined with their genuine kindness, ensures that every customer feels valued and well-informed. It’s this kind of service that turns a one-time visitor into a regular. Adding to the charm is the personal touch of the owners – a generous couple rooted in the neighborhood, embodying the true spirit of community service. Their presence and philosophy seem to permeate every aspect of the store, making Mongoose not just a place to buy cannabis, but a cornerstone of the community. Order from Mongoose Cannabis Co.

Lemonnade – Portland 11321 SW 64th Ave, Portland, OR — undefined 4.7 (265) Lemonnade is a refreshing revelation in the Portland cannabis scene. It’s evident from the first visit why this place has carved a niche for itself among discerning cannabis enthusiasts. The flower selection is impressive and a testament to Lemonnade’s dedication to quality. Not only do they offer top-tier strains, but they’re also mindful of ensuring value for money. The way they showcase their buds is an experience in itself – giving you an authentic glimpse of the product you’re purchasing, a touch that’s both transparent and consumer-friendly. For connoisseurs with a penchant for rosins, Lemonnade stands out as the go-to destination in Portland. Their selection in this category is unparalleled, and the staff’s expertise in guiding customers through their offerings adds to the overall shopping experience. When you’re inside the store, you can feel the blend of warmth and positivity that greets every customer. It’s no surprise that many, despite having numerous options closer to home, choose to go the extra mile – quite literally – to shop at Lemonnade. Order from Lemonnade – Portland

Related Smoke Legally in Portland, Oregon, at These Cannabis-Friendly Attractions

Selection criteria for Leafly Lists

To calculate the highest rated dispensaries in Portland, our Leafly Lists team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Portland, Oregon. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly rated medical and recreational dispensaries.



If you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.