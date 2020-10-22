We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
World-famous comedian/writer Ngaio Bealum answers all your cannabis life questions on Leafly.
Twice a month, American comedian, musician, writer, actor, activist, juggler, and publisher Ngaio Bealum—host of the Netflix show Cooking on High and trivia app Daily Bonfire—answers Leafly reader questions on cannabis, regarding personal use, family, community, state, and country. This week: THC and intimacy.
Question:
Dear, Ngaio,
Hey my partner wants to get stoned and fool around. Is this a good idea?
—Annette Flikssenchil
Answer:
Dear, Annette,
Good idea? THIS IS A GREAT IDEA! The smokey-pokey is one of the best games of all time! Seriously. You will love it. Why? Let me tell you why.
Better yet, I’m gonna have sexpert Chelsea Cebara, the person who formulated the cannabis-infused lube known worldwide as Velvet Swing, tell you about it:
I will add that weed can sometimes give you the ability to “microfocus” and concentrate on certain things that you enjoy for long periods of time, if you get my drift. Okay more advice from Chelsea:
Well said. Thanks, Chelsea! Also she says that canna-lubes won’t get you ‘high’ unless you eat a lot of it or put way too much in your bum. And for the lube to be the most effective, you gotta wait like 30 minutes (perfect time for extended foreplay—remember to microfocus) for it to go to work before you ‘go to town,’ if you know what I mean.
Have fun high-humping!
—Ngaio Bealum
Did Ngaio offer decent advice? Comment below, and email an advice question to AskNgaio@Leafly.com
Ngaio Bealum is an American comedian, musician, writer, actor, activist, juggler and publisher. He hosted the Netflix show Cooking on High, and hosts the trivia app Daily Bonfire. He writes columns in the Sacramento News & Review, and Cannabis Now, answering questions from readers about marijuana and the politics of legalization.
