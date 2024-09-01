Star signs and cannabis strains: September 2024 horoscopes

Welcome to September, Stargazers, and happy Virgo season! Fall’s arrival means a time for grounding, organizing, and setting intentions for the cooler months ahead. Virgo’s energy encourages us to focus on the details, embrace routines, and foster our well-being—perfect for aligning your mind and body, with a little help from your favorite herb. Time to refine your daily habits, whether that means recalibrating your space or setting hard limits for work-life balance.

The cosmos have a lot in store for us this month, with Uranus and Pluto both in retrograde motion. Uranus will push us to ponder the changes we’ve been making in our lives when striving for personal growth . Meanwhile, Pluto retrograde re-enters Capricorn, putting the spotlight on our deep-seated issues with power and control. This combination might stir up some discomfort, but it also presents an opportunity to break old patterns and ready ourselves for lasting transformations.

On September 17, we experience a powerful full moon solar eclipse, shining a (literal) light on hidden truths and significant shifts. A semi-square between Saturn and Pluto amps up the stars’ power, so you might feel a bit restricted. But it’s all about learning tough lessons and building resilience for the rest of the year. As you navigate these celestial vibes, remember to stay grounded, breathe deeply, and allow yourself the space to take responsibility and grow.

Virgo

Happy Birthday, Virgo! In September, Virgo individuals will experience a powerful focus towards identity and personal goals as the Sun transits through your sign and first house of self. This is your season, so make the most of it by setting intentions for the year ahead. The stars will give you a renewed sense of energy and motivation to take charge of your life so you can tackle new projects, lifestyle changes, or assert your independence.

Mars in Libra and your second house of finances and values encourage you to stay miserly—you may find yourself more driven to increase your income, manage your resources, or make important, goal-oriented purchases. The September 2 new moon holds potent power for setting intentions and embarking on new beginnings in identity, health, and personal aspirations.

Relationships and communication also play out this month. With Venus making its way through the Zodiac, harmony and balance in your relationships abound. Communication will be one of your strengths, helping you articulate your ideas and plans with precision. The full moon coming on September 17 will illuminate your seventh house of partnerships, so make the most of the clarity and completion on ongoing relationship matters. Think about deepening commitments or reevaluating connections that no longer serve your growth in order to move forward with greater understanding and harmony in your relationships.

September strain: This is your month, Virgos! September ushers in the fall season, so it’s all about embracing big changes and trusting your intuition. The balanced hybrid Cosmic Charlie is here to help you flow with it. This has a mix of OG relaxation and sativa-backed momentum to keep your mind clear and your energy balanced as you navigate new beginnings. Light up, trust the process, and let Cosmic Charlie guide you through this transformative month!

Libra

In September, Libra individuals look inward as the Sun transits through Virgo, highlighting the twelfth house of spirituality, secrets, and subconscious patterns. This is a time for deep reflection, withdrawing from the hustle and bustle of everyday life in favor of your inner world—meditation, journaling, or any activity that allows you to release past burdens will prove fruitful. As Mars moves through your sign for most of the month, energy and drive will be on your side. Use this time to quietly plan and strategize rather than take immediate action. The new moon on September 2 is the perfect time to set intentions for healing, spiritual growth, and letting go of nonsense.

On the relationship front, this month offers opportunities for subtle but significant shifts. With Venus making its rounds through the Zodiac, harmony and balance return to your social life and friendships. Although you might feel more introspective than usual, nurture your close relationships while thinking about your deeper emotional needs.

The full moon on September 17, occurring in your sixth house of daily routines and health, begets the need to balance your work and personal life with a focus on areas of imbalance. The sun will move into your sign on September 23, marking the beginning of your solar return and the shift of you focus outward. This is a good time to refine your routines and prioritize your well-being as you prepare to step into the spotlight later in the month.

September strain: Hey Libra, September’s all about finding harmony and deepening your connections as the planets and stars work with you. Moon Cookies is the tasty Cookies strain that will help you achieve your goals and smooth out the cosmic ride. This relaxing hybrid will help you chill out and stay balanced as you nurture those relationships. Light up, find your groove, and let Moon Cookies bring the peace and good vibes you need this month!

Scorpio

Scorpio individuals find themselves focused on social connections, friendships, and long-term goals this month as the Sun transits through Virgo, highlighting your eleventh house of friendship. This is a time when your network and community play a significant role in your life with opportunities to share ideas and work toward common goals. Embrace the urge to align yourself with like-minded individuals for group activities and social gatherings. Mars, your co-ruling planet, will be in Libra, moving through your twelfth house of introspection and the subconscious; while you may feel outwardly active and engaged, make the time for inner issues like hidden fears or unresolved emotions. The new moon on September 2 is an excellent time to set intentions for your future aspirations and to strengthen your connections with friends and networks.

On the personal front, relationships and self-care will also be important themes this month. With Venus moving smoothly through the zodiac, there will be a sense of stability and harmony in your relationships, both personal and professional. This month allows you to rebuild confidence and focus on your ambitions with a clearer perspective. As the month progresses, you may feel a strong desire to retreat and recharge, especially as the Sun prepares to enter your twelfth house of rest and reflection.

The full moon on September 17 in your fifth house of romance, creativity, and self-expression might bring a culmination or realization in these areas, prompting you to consider how well you’re balancing your social life with your personal needs. It’s an ideal time to assess your priorities, embrace creativity, and ensure that you’re giving yourself the space to rejuvenate before the more intense period that will follow in October.

September strain: Time to get personal Scorpio—September demands that you dive deep into your emotions and embrace some introspection. You need a cool, calm companion to get you through it, and Midnight Moon is here to help you vibe with it. This soothing indica will calm your mind and keep you grounded as you explore those inner depths while piquing your palate with herbal and woodsy notes. Spark up, tune in, and let Midnight Moon guide you through this transformative month.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius individuals will be focused on career and public life this September as the Sun transits through Virgo and your tenth house of career, reputation, and long-term goals. Your ambitions are in the spotlight, and you’ll feel a strong drive to make significant professional progress. Whether you want a promotion, break ground on a new project, or swerve from your career path, this month offers opportunities for advancement and recognition. Mars in Libra will put some juice in your eleventh house of friendships and social networks—time to collaborate with others and leverage your connections.

The new moon on September 2 is particularly potent for your career intentions and public image, providing a fresh start or new direction in your professional endeavors.On a personal level, Venus moving through the Zodiac brings a sense of harmony and balance in your relationships, both at work and in your social circles. You may find yourself enjoying even more social activities, meeting new people, and expanding your network. You may get a leg up with your communication to clearly articulate your ideas and collaborate with others successfully.

As the month progresses, the September 17 full moon will illuminate your fourth house of home and family, carving out time to ponder your work-life balance. It’s a good moment to reassess your priorities and make any necessary adjustments to create harmony between your public and private worlds.

September strain: We know you can go, go go, Sagittarius, and September’s got you exploring new horizons and expanding your mind nonstop. The CBD-rich Aliens on Moonshine is the perfect companion for your journey. The blend of CBD and THC, as well as the earthy, sharp flavors, will keep you relaxed yet inspired as you dive into fresh experiences. Light up, stay curious, and let Aliens on Moonshine elevate your adventures this month!

Capricorn

Capricorn individuals find themselves drawn to exploration and expanding their horizons this month as the Sun transits through Virgo, highlighting your ninth house of travel, higher education, and spiritual growth. This is an excellent time to pursue knowledge through formal education, self-study, or travel. Your understanding of the world desires change, be it through new or a challenging adventure. Mars in Libra, moving through your tenth house of career and public image, adds a dynamic energy to your professional life. Take bold steps toward your career goals by seeking out leadership roles or taking on projects that require a higher level of responsibility.

The new moon on September 2 is a particularly potent time for setting intentions related to learning, travel, and ventures that push you beyond your comfort zone. On the personal front, relationships and communication loom large this month. Venus spreads its influence through the Zodiac, smoothing your interactions with others, especially in professional and academic settings. You may find that your efforts to connect with others lead to meaningful collaborations and opportunities for growth.

Later, the full moon on September 17 will illuminate your third house of communication, siblings, and local community, ; this is a time to resolve misunderstandings, finalize plans, or strengthen ties with those around you. Focus on short-term goals and projects that require clear communication and planning. Balancing your professional ambitions with personal relationships will be key to making the most of this dynamic and expansive month.

September strain: Keep it loose this month Capricorn. With September pushing you to balance work and relaxation, the stony Blue Moon Rocks is your go-to stress-buster. This calming indica will help you unwind after tackling your goals, giving you the chill time you deserve. Spark up, relax, and let Blue Moon Rocks keep you grounded through this busy month!

Aquarius

Aquarius individuals experience a month of deep transformation and introspection this September as the Sun transits through Virgo and your eighth house of shared resources, intimacy, and rebirth. Focus on the deeper aspects of your life, like financial partnerships, joint ventures, and emotional connections—it’s ok to reevaluate your approach to money, investments, or any shared financial responsibilities. The new moon on September 2 is a powerful time for setting intentions related to financial growth, debt management, or deepening your emotional bonds with others. Mars in Libra, energizing your ninth house of higher learning and exploration, adds a sense of adventure and desire, so make time to explore new philosophies, travel, or studies that broaden your understanding of the world, with a fresh perspective.

Relationships and emotional healing will be central to your growth this month. Venus reigns, fomenting potential for strengthening your intimate relationships and resolving any lingering tensions. This period supports deep conversations and emotional connections that can bring you closer to those you care about. Lean in to exploring your inner world, seeking healing or transformation through therapy, meditation, and other introspective practices.

The full moon on September 17 will illuminate your second house of personal values and finances, prompting you to reflect on your self-worth and financial decisions. This is an ideal time to reassess your financial goals, ensuring they reflect your true values and contribute to your long-term stability and security. Balancing your need for independence with the responsibilities of shared resources will be key to navigating this transformative month.

September strain: Sometimes you need a little help breaking from your usual patterns, Aquarius. September will heighten your cravings for excitement and fresh ideas, and Apollo 13 is your ticket to lift-off. This energizing sativa-hybrid that descends from Jack Herer will fuel your creativity and keep you inspired as you explore new possibilities. Light up, blast off, and let Apollo 13 guide your cosmic journey this month!

Pisces

In September, Pisces individuals shift their focus towards relationships and partnerships, as the Sun transits through Virgo and the seventh house of partnerships, marriage, and one-on-one connections. This is a time to evaluate and strengthen the bonds you share with others. You may find yourself more attuned to the needs of those around you, so stay proactive with resolving lingering issues or conflicts in your relationships. The new moon on September 2 offers opportunities for new partnerships or the renewal of existing ones. This is a great time to set intentions around how you want to relate to others and what you seek in your closest relationships.

Venus brings an emphasis on harmony and understanding in your personal interactions. This period encourages you to approach your relationships with compassion and clarity, allowing for meaningful connections to flourish. Mars in Libra, transiting your eighth house of intimacy and shared resources, adds a deeper energy to your interactions and relationships, both emotionally and financially.

As the month progresses, the full moon on September 17 will illuminate your first house of self, bringing personal matters to the forefront. Only serious self-reflection will ensure that your needs are being met within your relationships. It’s important to strike a balance between your individuality and your connections with others, allowing you to grow both personally and within your partnerships.

September strain: Hey Pisces, with September encouraging you to dive deep into your dreams and inner world, it can feel like you’re overwhelmed with emotion. Sometimes taking space for yourself is the best option, and The Void will let you stay in your own zone. This relaxing hybrid has both soothing effects and a cerebral zing, helping you unwind and tap into those creative vibes as you navigate your emotions. Spark up, let go, and let The Void guide you through this introspective month!

Aries

Get ready to roll, rams. Aries individuals will find themselves driven to progress in their personal and professional lives this September. The month begins with an emphasis on career and financial matters, as the Sun transits through Virgo, highlighting your sixth house of work and health. Focus on refining your daily routines, setting sustainable work habits, and addressing any health concerns—seriously, go to the doctor!

Mars, your ruling planet, will be in Libra for most of the month, which guides you towards balance and diplomacy when engaging with colleagues and partners. You can, however, risk becoming too competitive or assertive, which could lead to conflicts around the new moon on September 2 as it brings new opportunities and challenges in your professional sphere.

On a personal level, relationships are on your mind this month. Venus moves directly and smoothly through the Zodiac, sprinkling gratuitous potential for deepening connections and strengthening bonds across the signs. So, why not reconnect with loved ones and relay your feelings? Communication should flow more smoothly throughout the month, without the delays or misunderstandings that retrogrades often bring. By the full moon on September 17, you’ll have a clearer vision of your goals and the readiness to move forward with renewed confidence.

September strain: You need a winner to meet the demands of this month, Aries. With all that September energy pushing you to reflect and recharge, Star Killer, winner of the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is your cosmic sidekick. This potent indica strain will help you chill out and find that inner balance you need, slaying any self-doubt or undo stress. Embrace the calm vibes and get ready to tackle the rest of the year like the fiery force you are!

Taurus

September gives Taurus individuals a month of soul-searching and personal growth in their creativity and self-expression. The Sun’s transit through Virgo—your fifth house of creativity, romance, and children—spurs on your passions and investment in joyous activities. This is the time for artistic endeavors, hobbies, and quality time with loved ones. Mars in Libra will highlight your sixth house of work and health, so make time to tune your daily routines and responsibilities.

Around the new moon on September 2, take stock of your workload before indulging the urge to start a new creative project or embark on a romantic adventure; what could bring excitement can also lead to burnout. Relationships and emotional well-being demand your central attention this month. Venus progresses with harmony through the Zodiac, marking this period with a chance for healing and reconnection within family or romantic partnerships. Keep your communication straightforward and effective throughout the month to best address any lingering tensions.

By the full moon on September 17, your eleventh house of friendships and social networks will give you the clarity to strengthen your connections with others. Set intentions for your future goals and to seek support from your community as you move forward through the year.

September strain: There’s a lot on your plate this month, Taurus. September brings a wave of opportunities for fresh starts, which take a lot of energy and focus. Stardawg, naturally, is your perfect companion. This uplifting hybrid will keep you in the productive zone as you take on those exciting changes. Stay grounded, stay sharp, and let Stardawg help you shine this month!

Gemini

In September, Gemini individuals will be focused on matters related to home, family, and inner security. The Sun’s transit through Virgo activates your fourth house, the ruler of your domestic life and emotional foundations. Stability and comfort in your home environment are key this month, whether through redecorating, time with loved ones, or addressing underlying family issues.

With Mars in Libra lighting up your fifth house of creativity and romance, give in to those surges of creative energy for artistic projects or playful activities. The new moon on September 2 could bring new opportunities in your home or family, but this will require important decisions about your living situation or relationships.

Communication and social connections take priority this month, with Venus sharing harmony through the Zodiac. Strive to make conversations clear and productive so you can navigate any domestic or relational challenges with ease. This planetary motion wants your relationships with siblings, close friends, and family to flourish without retrograde-related misunderstandings. The September 17 full moon in your tenth house of career might also highlight your professional achievements and hard work, so reflect on your career goals and the balance between your personal and professional life.

September strain: Hey Gemini, this September pushes you to explore new ideas and dive deep into creativity—you need a strain that will keep both of your sides grounded and ready for anything. Moonbow by Archive Seed Bank has the euphoria, stress relief, and sweet, tangy terps to be your go-to strain. This balanced hybrid will keep your mind sharp and your vibes mellow as you navigate those fresh insights. Spark up, stay curious, and let Moonbow light your way through this inspiring month!

Cancer

Matters of the home, family, and inner security dominate this month for Cancers. The Sun’s transit through Virgo activates your fourth house of domesticity and emotional foundations. Think about improving your home environment through projects like redecorating, more time with loved ones, or putting family issues to rest.

With Mars in Libra pumping up your fifth house of creativity and romance, lean into that desire to express yourself through artistic projects or playful activities—just make sure your responsibilities balance out your need for personal fulfillment. The new moon on September 2 could bring new opportunities related to your home or family, at the cost of making decisions about your living situation or relationships.

Venus moving through the Zodiac makes for a bevy of communication and a need for harmony and understanding in your interactions. Keep your conversations clear and productive to stay on top of challenges. This direct motion ensures that your relationships can flourish without the typical retrograde-related misunderstandings. The full moon on September 17 in your tenth house of career puts emphasis on your professional achievements and recognition for your hard work, so don’t forget to make time for reflecting on your career goals.

September strain: This is a month you may feel out of your comfort zone, Cancer. The big stakes of September are all about finding emotional balance and embracing self-care, so Lunar Widow has your back. This White Widow-descended hybrid will soothe your soul and help you unwind as you navigate those deep feels, amped up by its OG lineage. Light up, let go, and let Lunar Widow guide you to that much-needed peace this month.

Leo

Leo individuals, keep an eye on your financial matters and personal values this September as the Sun transits through Virgo and activates your second house. This is a time to carefully review your income, expenses, and overall financial stability. Secure your resources and don;t be afraid to make strategic decisions about your finances, particularly as Mars in Libra energizes your third house of communication and short-term plans.

This transit pushes your proactiveness in negotiating deals, managing transactions, and new ways to boost your income through side projects or freelance work. The September 2 new moon may lead to some impulsive decisions that could impact your long-term security, so stay mindful.

On a personal level, Venus’s journey through the zodiac provides a time for healing any recent strains in your relationships and for reconnecting with what truly matters to you on a personal level. Communication—especially in matters of love—should flow smoothly, allowing for clearer conversations and fewer misunderstandings.

By the full moon on September 17, illuminating your eighth house of shared resources and transformation, you can’t put off confronting deeper emotional or financial issues any longer, prompting you to reassess your priorities and make necessary changes for greater stability and growth.

September strain: Keep it cute and cosmic this month Leo. September’s vibes will nudge you to shine in your relationships and creative projects, so the heady, creative Space Queen is your interstellar sidekick. This energetic sativa will keep you feeling vibrant and inspired as you take the spotlight. Spark up, embrace your inner star, and let Space Queen help you dazzle this month!

Check out last month’s horoscopes.