Ultimate weed contest calendar of 2024

Life is short—so smoke the best weed in human history. Shoot, help vote for the next best weed in human history.

More cannabis competitions are coming coast to coast, and even across oceans, in 2024. High Times results come in hot this month, and entries are already open for multiple East Coast competitions.

To help you keep up with deadlines and ceremony events, we’re tracking dates for the cannabis cups, contest, and championships you can’t miss. Keep an eye on upcoming deadlines, and make sure to grab your tickets early to be the cannabis culture you want to see in the world.

Here’s the singular list of winter and spring 2024 cannabis contests that you need to know.

January cannabis cups

High Times judges kits bring smiles to Oregon consumers this year. (Courtesy High Times)

Voting is now open in multiple categories for the inaugural International Cannabis Awards, with the ceremony slated for March 13 in Barcelona. [link]

Entry for the Spring 2024 Maryland Home Growers Cup is open. [link]

Entry for the Greenskeeper Cup in Massachusetts is open. [link]

Entry for the Florida Cup 2024 is now open. [link]

Fig Farms’ winning Animal Face. Hybrid. 30%+THC. (David Downs/Leafly)

2023 Cannabis Cup winners and where to buy them Amelia Williams

Winners announced for High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice 2023. [link]

Nominations for the 2024 Pennsylvania Cannabis Awards are now open. Deadline is Feb. 14. [link]

Winners announced for Farmers Cup: Harvest edition in San Diego, CA. [link]

Winners announced for High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice 2023. [link]

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Get to the golden bear trophy. (Photo by Justin Abrahams, courtesy of CA Cannabis State Faire)

February cannabis cups

February 5

Winners announced for the Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice 2023. [link]

February 9

Entries due for the 20th Emerald Cup in California. If you’re not entering, what are you doing? [link] Judge applications are also still open. [link]

February 15

Voting begins for the 2024 Pennsylvania Cannabis Awards. [link]

February 24 & 25

Winners announced for the X Cup in Connecticut. [link]

Talking Trees owner Craig Nejedly accepts an Emerald Cup award in 2023. (David Downs/Leafly)

Related Stay high in Dry January on Blue Dream—2024’s first Leafly HighLight strain

March cannabis championships

March 1

Entry deadline for the Greenskeeper Cup in Massachusetts. [link]

March 2

Entry deadline for the National Cannabis Championship in Washington, DC. [link]

March 13

The first International Cannabis Awards, “the Oscars of weed” will be held in Barcelona in a 14th-century building. This will also open the stateside competition portion to 2025, so prospective entries should keep an eye out for the official announcement and how to enter. Leafly is a media sponsor and judge. [link]

March 15–17

Spannabis lights up Barcelona. [link]

More seeds, Zkittlez strains, live rosin, and dope collaborations are just a few of the trends coming to your cannabis from Europe’s 25,000-person megafest in Barcelona, Spain. (Courtesy Spannabis)

Related Sniff away, America—Permanent Marker wins Leafly Strain of the Year 2023

April cannabis contests

April 13

Winners announced for the Greenskeeper Cup at the Grass is Greener Gathering in Worcester, MA. [link]

Winners announced for the 2024 Pennsylvania Cannabis Awards. [link]

April 19

Winners announced for the National Cannabis Championship in Washington, DC. [link]

April 27 & 28

Winners for the Florida Cup 2024 and festival announced in Miami. [link]

2023 Hall of Flame

For a roundup of last year’s winners, check out our guide to 2023 cup winners and where to buy them.

Image Not Found Strains & products 2023 Cannabis Cup winners and where to buy them Amelia Williams December 21, 2023