Ultimate weed contest calendar of 2024

More cannabis competitions are coming coast to coast, and even across oceans, in 2024. High Times results come in hot this month, and entries are already open for multiple East Coast competitions.
To help you keep up with deadlines and ceremony events, we’re tracking dates for the cannabis cups, contest, and championships you can’t miss. Keep an eye on upcoming deadlines, and make sure to grab your tickets early to be the cannabis culture you want to see in the world.
Here’s the singular list of winter and spring 2024 cannabis contests that you need to know.
January cannabis cups
Voting is now open in multiple categories for the inaugural International Cannabis Awards, with the ceremony slated for March 13 in Barcelona. [link]
Entry for the Spring 2024 Maryland Home Growers Cup is open. [link]
Entry for the Greenskeeper Cup in Massachusetts is open. [link]
Entry for the Florida Cup 2024 is now open. [link]
Winners announced for High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice 2023. [link]
Nominations for the 2024 Pennsylvania Cannabis Awards are now open. Deadline is Feb. 14. [link]
Winners announced for Farmers Cup: Harvest edition in San Diego, CA. [link]
Winners announced for High Times Cannabis Cup Oregon: People’s Choice 2023. [link]
February cannabis cups
February 5
Winners announced for the Cannabis Cup Arizona: People’s Choice 2023. [link]
February 9
Entries due for the 20th Emerald Cup in California. If you’re not entering, what are you doing? [link] Judge applications are also still open. [link]
February 15
Voting begins for the 2024 Pennsylvania Cannabis Awards. [link]
February 24 & 25
Winners announced for the X Cup in Connecticut. [link]
March cannabis championships
March 1
Entry deadline for the Greenskeeper Cup in Massachusetts. [link]
March 2
Entry deadline for the National Cannabis Championship in Washington, DC. [link]
March 13
The first International Cannabis Awards, “the Oscars of weed” will be held in Barcelona in a 14th-century building. This will also open the stateside competition portion to 2025, so prospective entries should keep an eye out for the official announcement and how to enter. Leafly is a media sponsor and judge. [link]
March 15–17
Spannabis lights up Barcelona. [link]
April cannabis contests
April 13
Winners announced for the Greenskeeper Cup at the Grass is Greener Gathering in Worcester, MA. [link]
Winners announced for the 2024 Pennsylvania Cannabis Awards. [link]
April 19
Winners announced for the National Cannabis Championship in Washington, DC. [link]
April 27 & 28
Winners for the Florida Cup 2024 and festival announced in Miami. [link]