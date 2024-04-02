Dinner before dessert: GMO Cookies is April’s Leafly HighLight

Savory terps are making a comeback with weed smokers. Though candy may be the dominant branch of cannabis flavor on the shelves right now, there’s something happening lately when you bring a savory smoke to the sesh. People around the table take a sniff, get that nostalgic, Ratatouille look on their face, and say, “I’m really getting back into the peppery, funky strains.” Leading the charge, naturally, is our Leafly Highlight for April, GMO Cookies.

For many smokers, GMO Cookies represent that full profile of something savory, stanky, and ready to put you in the dirt. Called “one of the wildest terp mixes I’ve smelled,” people pick up everything from sauteed garlic to dirty diapers! It’s one of the top 25 most viewed strain pages out of the over 8,000 listings here on Leafly and is included in the 100 most prevalent strains in stores from coast to coast.

GMO Cookies, also called Chem Cookies or just GMO, is Chem D crossed with GSC. Over a thousand smokers have dropped a review here on Leafly, giving it an impressive score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Looking through the stack, it’s almost overwhelming how many expressed finding relief from pain related issues. There were those who swore by this strain as their pre-bedtime snack and others who preferred the effects for days when there’s nothing to do.

“I am certain that when Cannabis becomes mainstream nationwide it will be strains like this that consumers will rely on for relaxation, sleep & to calm the mind.” Leafly reviewer

Who’s baking those GMO Cookies?

A popular strain to grow and to breed with, you can find GMO Cookies in a whole universe of options in the US, including strain-specific gummies, top shelf flower, and even old-school hash.

Illionois has Aeriz with their aeroponically-grown flower for $76.

Washington-based Art Cannabis sells eighths of flower that features packaging designed entirely by local artists for under $35 an eighth.

In California, Nasha offers traditional pressed hash for $40, (perfect for sprinkling on a bowl of flower).

Colorado’s Dialed In Gummies offer strain-specific GMO gummies for $55 that have both Lemon Mist and Appletini flavors in one package.

GMO Cookies seeds

A mixture of Chem D and GSC (AKA the artist formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies), history books attribute the original creation of this plant to seeds released by Mamiko Seeds from Spain, pheno-hunted and selected by Skunkmasterflex, the father of Skunk House Seeds. It would later go on to be sold under the name Chem Cookies, however reports say Skunkmasterflex gave it the title GMO in reference to the then recent discovery of a popular cookie brand using GMO ingredients. Others say the name references the way the plant grows.

GMO has helped create some outstanding crosses including Garlic Juice (GMO x Papaya) from Oni Seeds’Harry Palms, as well as Skunk House Genetics own Burger line. This includes the well known Han-Solo Burger (GMO x Larry OG), and Donny Burger (GMO x Han-Solo Burger) strains.

GMO strain awards

The legacy of this strain starts with its victory as Best Indica at the Midwest Cannabis Cup, where it went on to be named one of High Times’ top 10 strains of 2017. In 2019 GMO secured both 4th in Mixed Light and 7th place Sungrown in the 2019 Emerald Cup as well as 20th place for Sungrown and 7th place live resin cartridge in 2020 as well.

GMO terpenes

Even though most people assume it will taste like garlic mushroom and onion, the terms earthy and peppery are used a lot to describe the savory of this strain. Not surprising considering the dominant terpene here is Caryophyllene along with a heaping helping of Myrcene.

Other highlights this April

Can’t find any GMO Cookies near you? Here’s three more super-strong picks for 4/20.

Pure Michigan

Hugely popular with Oregon growers, Pure Michigan is a wonderful strain that’s got a reputation for uplifting effects to get the party started in social situations. Created by Thug Pug and 3rd Coast Genetics, it’s a mix of Oreoz and Mendo Breath that surprisingly has a flavor profile that’s fruity and astringent.

Cap Junky

LA Made Cap Junky. (David Downs/Leafly)

A Capulator and Seed Junky combo released back in 2021, this Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11 has gone on to win first place at Michigan’s 2022 Connoisseurs Cup, take a coveted runner-up position for Leafly’s 2023 Strain of The Year, and helped create the 3rd Place winner for Full Melt at the 2024 Ego Clash EU. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, and gas. This maximum-THC cultivar is known for an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Apples & Bananas

Blue Power cross Apples & Bananas. (David Downs/Leafly)

Created by Compound Genetics and Cookies, this one is a bit of a mouthful when it comes to the lineage. First Platinum Cookies was crossed with Grandaddy Purple, then that was crossed with Blue Power and the resulting plant was mixed with Gelatti. Apples and Bananas has dominant flavors that include Apple and Pear, along with effects like happiness and euphoria. Beautiful to look at, and a joy to smoke, the batch grown by Sativa Engineering was one of the best joints we smoked during Spannabis 2024.

We hope this gets you ready for the onslaught of “holiday” deals and bargains that will soon be banging at the door of your inbox and social feeds. No April Fools day trick, this is the dawning of the battle, so oil your grinder, stock up on papers and make sure to change the water in the bong, because it’s time to take to the streets proclaiming loudly and with your whole chest, happy 420.