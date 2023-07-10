By Shannon Ullman

Low-THC flower sits on dispensary shelves as a great option for people looking for a toned-down, more functional high.

While it may seem against the norm to go for lower-THC strains, there’s something to be said for going in a different direction. Adding lower-THC strains to your stash has its perks, the main one being the ability to experience cannabis without the psychoactive head-heavy feeling you get from high-THC. Many of these strains feature an additional ingredient: THC’s straight-laced cousin, CBD.

CBD, combined with the right amount of THC, turns what might otherwise be an over-the-top smoke session into a moment of respite. You’re calm, cool, and collected, but not so high that you can’t socialize or get things done on your to-do list.

To temper THC levels, Oregon growers produce harvests with lower THC yield through careful monitoring, and tinker with light, temperature, and soil conditions. All of the strains that made this list come from farms dedicated to sustainable growing methods, which may go without saying, but is an important detail with smokable flower.

Below, here are five strains with mid to lower levels of THC you can find at dispensaries around Oregon:

To sum it all up…

Making the swap to low-THC flower gives you the opportunity to reset your tolerance if you’ve been indulging in high-THC flower for a while. This is also a great way to experiment with cannabis if the thought of being too high makes you uncomfortable.

Strains with higher CBD: THC content won’t be as heady or disorienting to those who are prone to feeling anxious on cannabis. If you’re able to find the strains mentioned on this list, see how the effects make you feel compared to the tasting notes described above.

Otherwise, keep an eye out for low-THC strains at a dispensary near you. Your local budtender will be happy to give you more information to help you find the strain that’s right for you.