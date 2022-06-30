Tokes to-go: Best portable vapes for flower and extracts

Leafly editors and contributors choose products based on personal experience, consumer feedback, and overall quality. At times, we take samples to inform our reporting, but receive no commission from any resulting sales.

Choosing the best vaporizer can at times feel like wading through an ocean. There are multiple varieties, prices, and capabilities, but unless you are a tech expert, multiple controls and functions can be overwhelming.

So why buy a weed vaporizer instead of just smoking cannabis the old-fashioned way? Vaping is likely healthier, especially for the lungs. Additionally, vapes are discreet, create less odour, and allow consumers to optimize the flavour and potency of their weed.

A portable vaporizer is an investment, and the right one can serve you for years to come. In this list, we’ve curated vapes for concentrates or dried flower, as well as devices that can do both. They are all reusable, rechargeable, and produce vapour (not smoke) via combustion-less technology.

Shatterizer’s Concentrate Vaporizer

The Shatterizer is perfect for dabs on the go. (Courtesy Shatterizer)

This Canadian-designed concentrates vaporizer is a favourite among many dabbers. Coming in at under $100, it’s a very budget-friendly option for those looking for a discreet, portable method to consume their stash.

The lithium-ion battery operates for approximately 40 hours off each two-hour charge. There are three variable voltage settings and a 15-second continuous heat option. You can refill the chamber with your extract of choice or use the battery with a 510-thread vape cartridge.

The LED temperature display makes it easy to dial in for perfect terps, and there’s a 6-month warranty to keep you covered. It comes complete with an aluminum atomizer globe, two quartz dual coils, two coil caps, a 510 thread battery, a magnetic storage container, a charging cord, and a dab tool.

Airizer’s Air 2

Your vaping experience is literally in your hands. (Courtesy Airizer)

Designed for use with dried flower, the Airizer Air 2 boasts an isolated airpath and a borosilicate glass vapour path to provide a smooth, flavourful vape with every sip.

Higher-capacity interchangeable batteries make for quicker heat up, while the USB charging makes using it while on the go a breeze. It comes with multiple tubes that you can pre-load so you’re always ready for your next hit.

Precision temperature control means you can dial in for specific terpenes, no special app required. Its durable design is backed by a 2-year warranty and comes complete with a belt-clip carry case, stainless steel stirring tool, filter screens, and a sample of aromatic botanicals.

G Pen’s Dash Vaporizer

The G PEN will help you preserve the terps. (Courtesy G PEN)

The G Pen Dash Vaporizer brings supreme functionality to the palm of your hand. This dry herb vaporizer offers a powerful, ultra-discreet, lightweight, and affordable option for newbies and connoisseurs alike.

It features a glass-glazed and stainless steel heating chamber, with three temperature settings. The clean air source and integrated air path make for flavourful sessions. The chamber opening has been ergonomically designed for convenient loading, while the mouthpiece can be taken apart for easy cleaning.

This vape features haptic feedback with three LEDs to indicate heat level and battery life. It comes complete with a G PEN tool and keychain, USB charging cable, and a 1-year warranty.

DaVinci’s IQ2

This flower and dab vape will have you feeling like a Renaissance person. (Courtesy DaVinci)

The DaVinci IQ2 uses only medical-grade components, so no metal or plastic parts touch your herb for a pure tasting, flavourful vapour. It boasts an airtight, all-ceramic air path and a glass-lined oven to ensure purity and taste.

It offers a dual-use design for use with dry herb and comes complete with a “Dosage Pod” for concentrate consumption. The precision temperature control lets you choose from five levels of airflow, and its rechargeable battery heats the device up in just 60 seconds.

There is also a companion app that allows you to input your strain potency and the amount of herb or extracts in your oven so you can achieve your desired dose. It’s even available in a selection of colours for a touch of style!

It’s time to step your vape game up. (Courtesy Storz & Bickel)

The Storz & Bickel Mighty+ improves upon the OG Mighty vaporizer by integrating carefully selected materials and features for everyday use. The makers of the infamous Volcano table-top vaporizer have created a nearly indestructible device for the cannabis enthusiast.

We wouldn’t call this a starter vape, this device will last you a lifetime. Features include a ceramic-coated filling chamber, pre-set Superbooster temperate, and even airflow for a perfectly vaped bowl.

The supercharge function that gives you an 80% charge in approximately 40 minutes and the Mighty+ heats up in just 60 seconds. Plus, the brand’s outstanding quality and functionality are backed by a 2-year warranty + 1 year upon registration.

Pax 3 Complete

The Pax 3 Complete is the iPhone of vaporizers for its bevy of customizable features. (Courtesy Pax Labs)

Nicknamed the iPhone of portable vaporizers thanks to its user-friendly interface and ease of use right out of the box, the Pax 3 Complete has been designed for expert use with both dry herb and extracts. Its extended battery life and 2X powerful oven deliver a smooth vapour within 15 seconds, and subsequent heat-ups are nearly instant.

The half-pack lid allows users to measure out dry herb, making it ideal for newbies or those who prefer to vape smaller quantities. Settings can be customized using the companion app—including adjusting temperatures and dimming the device’s LED lights for greater discretion.

