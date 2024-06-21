Works of Fire: America’s best cannabis for 4th of July 2024

Whether it’s rockets that land themselves, miraculous medical breakthroughs, or Beyonce—America stays winning no matter how much the haters hate.

On the country’s 248th birthday, those wins extend to cannabis freedoms as well. Stoners worldwide envy our 24 full legalization states and new ones in the pipeline. Ohio’s first legal sales occur this June. Floridians get to vote to end prohibition this November. Pennsylvania, Hawaii, and the Dakotas are fighting for weed freedoms. The country’s 40 million or so past-month weed smokers have more potent, pure, new flavors and modes of cannabis to choose from than ever in 2024 from Washington state to the beaches of Miami.

July 4th has become the third biggest sales period in the year, after 4/20 and the pre-Christmas stock-up. You need pre-rolls for popping out of the club. You need all-in-one vape pens to sneak a toke while camping with the cousins. You need edibles to rest up after way too much fun.

America’s fine dispensaries stand ready to serve. We surveyed the landscape for new flavors and certified classics to enjoy from 12 legal states. Jump down to picks for your area.

California

Red Bubblegum

Fig Farms

Fig Farms’ new Red Bubblegum. (Courtesy Fig Farms)

The flavor of red gum, strawberry soda, and pink Mike & Ikes comes out in Fig Farms’ new Red Bubblegum. A cross of (White Runtz x Jet Fuel Gelato) x Zeclair—this hybrid indica goes great with an afternoon flick or some other chillax time. Fig Farms bred and hunted this variety from seed, and it leads off an epic lineup for Fig Farms in California, Illinois, and beyond.

Baby Turtle

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush Baby Turtle. (Courtesy Khalifa Kush)

America’s chief weed rapper Wiz Khalifa focuses on that GAS with the new Baby Turtle—a cross of a Jokerz #31 variety to classic Khalifa Kush. For lovers of OG Kush and other green gas strains, expect a uniquely acidic fuel, with subtle notes of the earthy, lemon, and pine. Baby Turtle comes from indica hybrids for a relaxing, well-rounded high, tailored for an end-of-day session that will kick-start your night.

See also: A Golden State San Fernando Valley OG Kush, and Solful brand Headband.

Tropical Z

Connected

Connected brand Tropical Z. (Courtesy Connected)

California’s biggest brand when you add in Alien Labs has a new flagship summer sativa—Tropical Z. Punchy and sweet, Connected Tropical Z comes from Xeno x (Grand Daddy Purple Tom Hill Haze) #9, and has a lot of limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene for the tart, dank, fuel smell. It conjures orange zest, island fruit, and shaved ice. Connected calls it, “a prime example of an excellently engineered sativa dominant strain. Perfect for staying focused and getting things done without leaving you feeling paranoid or overly caffeinated. Perfect for daytime and late-night use.”

See also: A Golden State Hawaiian Headband; Kanha Minis; White Plum Mochi blunt by Teds Budz

Kanha’s new Minis. (Courtesy Kanha)

Michigan

Michigan cannabis sales have overtaken much larger California, due to much lighter government regulations. It’s another example of that Don’t Tread on Me energy that cannabis reformers have brought to the Midwest. There’s too much good stuff in Michigan and the weather is perfect. Check out:

Crude Boys Garlic Funk

BLK MKT Jealousy

Grown Rogue Super Boof flower

Glacier Cannabis Dante’s Inferno

Mac Farms Melonade live rosin disposable

Baby Jeeter infused Fire OG

Detroit Edibles Cinnamon Toast crispy treat

Massachusetts

Beachtime Betties. (Courtesy Betty’s Eddies)

After several years of mass-produced mids, Massachusetts is experiencing its first golden age of craft, high-end cannabis growers. We hit up Rolling Releaf’s Devin Alexander for strain selections including the Tower Three Cold Snap preroll. PAX has seasonal live rosin pods of the award-winning new Blue Lobster.

For hash—check out the Blue River Terps Watermelon Mimosa cold-cure, and Nature’s Heritage Ebony Ivory live diamonds and sauce. (“Terps” is short for terpenes—the aromatic essential oils in weed.)

For edibles, some bangers include the Lost Farm Ice Cream Cake x Island Punch chews and the Beachtime Betty’s Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 Chews

New York

New York has a handful of stores open in the New York City area with more coming online every week. The first indoor flower is coming soon. Until then, New York has some solid extract and edible options like:

PAX Grapefruit Haze rosin pod

Ghost brand Banana Ghost live rosin cart

1906 Go chocolate-covered coffee beans

Rove Maui Wowie hash-infused pre-roll

Maryland

Maryland had probably the most successful East Coast legal cannabis launch of all time, with a bunch of stores flipping to adult-use. Plenty of planning and stockpiling, as well as a clear launch schedule, meant that prices never surged and supplies never ran dry. Here’s a product spotlight:

Orange Drizzle 510 thread cart

Evermore Concentrations

These live resin vape carts from Baltimore-based Evermore bring together a hybrid of (Mimosa x Wedding Cake) for daytime fun. This strain hits the palate much like an orange upside-down cake with a confectionary front end and an orange tang lingering note. Rosin carts are nice, but this butane extract has great flavor, full stop. If you like California’s Holy Water or Coldfire Juice, you will be pleased with these options right in their backyard. The cart has 5.6% CBG for an anti-inflammatory effect. The label also boasts a staggering 9.1% terpenes, with a lot of β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, and β-Myrcene. It makes for a euphoric vibe that hits right in the eyes with a regular dose of puffs. The complete experience of ordering this cart through RISE Bethesda’s delivery service, throwing it on the battery, and feeling the energetic buzz was so seamless, that it’s an easy recommendation for the types of busy patients who would benefit most. (Max Blickstein)

See also:

Curio Rum Pie flower

District cannabis Beach Cake

Nature’s Heritage Chocolatina bubble hash

Fade Co Mule Fuel pre-rolls for that kick to the head

Oregon

Get out onto that scenic, lush Oregon coast this summer, and don’t forget the world’s most affordable, diverse, and professional weed products. Oregon rocks rarities like Cosmic Treehouse Franco’s Lemon Cheese. It has endless amounts of quality extracts like Happy Cabbage Spritzer live rosin. And don’t forget the Wyld Strawberry Lemonade gummy or the Magic Number Ginger Beer.

Washington

Kawazaki

Freddy’s Fuego

Freddy’s Fuego Kawazaki. (Courtesy Freddy’s Fuego)

Throttle up on the candy-gas terps with the latest from Washington—Kawazaki by Freddy’s Fuego. This strain brings together Z, Runtz, and RS-11. That’s like the whole candy terp movement in a nug, courtesy of Grounded Genetics. It’s a new staple in the large-scale indoor flower brand Freddy’s Fuego lineup. Fans voted it in the brand’s latest strain tryout contest called The Hunt.

Also good in Washington:

Torus Rainbow Berries

Unicorn Piss infused pre-roll

Galactic Cherry Runtz live resin preroll

Colorado

America’s oldest legal cannabis market enters its summer high season with ample hiking opportunities and tons of events like shows at Red Rocks. Colorado has perfected classics on offer like Natty Rems Super Lemon Haze as well as new candy terps like Veritas Farms Shock Tart and weird savory hype strains like iion brand Pot Roast. For hash, don’t miss the Green Dot Labs Black Maple, or the local brand Dialed In gummies Zeeta Pizz.

Illinois

The Land of Lincoln puts another punishing winter in the closet and gets out along the lakes and trails this July. More and more top-tier strains and brands have made the state shine. Here are two standouts.

Cherry Stomper

Ivy Premium

Delight in the cherry pie aroma of Ivy Premium’s Cherry Stomper. With long-lasting effects and a delightful hint of gas. This relaxing strain, a cross between Cherry Pie and Grape Stomper, offers a mood-elevating experience with notes of pine and cinnamon. With a terpene profile featuring B-caryophyllene, B-myrcene, A-pinene, and linalool, this flower is a flavorful treat for cannabis enthusiasts. (Hannah Vysoky)

Jelly Roll

Ivy Premium

With its dark purple buds coated in glimmering trichomes, it exudes a musky, fruity aroma reminiscent of spreading jam on toast. The flavor profile includes hints of candy with a lingering cinnamon and orange aftertaste. Offering a medium-level intensity, this strain delivers a heady haze perfect for unwinding. Comprising terpenes like B-caryophyllene, B-myrcene, Limonene, and Linalool, it’s a sensory delight for cannabis enthusiasts seeking relaxation and euphoria.

(Hannah Vysoky)

Missouri

(Courtesy Timeless vapes)

Just across the bridge from Kansas City, Kansas lies Kansas City, Missouri—the midwest’s new legal weed bastion. Missouri boasts deli-style buying where you can stick your nose in a massive jar, plus they have drive-through options that would make Californians envious. Every day, Missouri gets further up the learning curve on fire flowers. Check out the Illicit brand Catalina Wine Mixer with your new best friend, and don’t miss the Cookies banger Apples & Bananas. Timeless vapes has the hot Z flavor Peach Ringz, and Select has these crazy Squeeze water enhancer drops in flavors like Peach Tea. So low-profile!

New Jersey

Ridgeline LANTZ is Green Lantern x Ice Cream Cake x Runtz. (Courtesy Ridgeline Farms)

Just across the river from New York, but with a world more options—New Jersey stands ready to take it to the shore with the nation’s top brands. Cookies brings Humboldt to Jersey with Ridgeline’s award-winning Runtz cross Lantz. Another key player is the Cookies Gary Payton. For edibles, the top brand Kynd has the top strain in edible form, Lemon Cherry Gelato. Also, Gron has 2:1 Tangelo Pearls. And Verano has Swift Lifts Motorbreath pre-rolls for grabbing and going.

New Mexico

One of America’s newest legal weed states heats up for its first proper pot girl summer with Wyld Raspberry Sativa Gummies and Dixie Brand Half and Half tea and lemonade. Hash heads should check out the Couchlock Live Hash Rosin Blueberry Muffins, and the Ghost brand Ghost Train x Iced Grapes hash hole. If you’re feeling like an adventure, put the West Coast Toad strain by Tyson 2.0 in your lungs.

And that is some serious works of fire for the Independence Day break! Rest up, because when you get back—Uncle Sam needs you to play your part in this experiment in self-government.