The new year means new routines, new products, and new goals. Here are the products to help you get there. (WindyNight via Adobe Stock)

Good news, Leafly Nation—most of America now believes Dry January can include cannabis.

A recent national survey paid for by the vape brand Stiiizy found that 83% of adults believe you can be “dry” in January (aka abstain from alcohol) and still get high. We love that!

You don’t even need to smoke weed, either. All across the US, Leafly finds dope edibles, topicals, oils, applicators and tablets that enhance quality of life and keep your 2025 goals on track. No excuses now! Here are the hottest pot products of Dry January 2025.

California

1906 Boost tablets

If you don’t believe us, would you believe the New York Times? A restauranteur claimed the 1906 Genius tablets were her favorite for a fun night out—a 2mg THC and 5 mg CBD formula with caffeine and plant medicines like galangal root. It’s best suited to helping users focus, execute, and then have a little fun. The newest offering is Boost, a 2 mg tablet of THC that is “for everything,” with no additional bells and whistles besides the power of cannabis. In fact, they recommend Genius, Boost, and Go (for energy) in a bundle to help consumers “get sh•t done.”

Kikoko Tea

I have been privileged enough to see Kikoko’s inception and rise as a cannabis tea brand that actually tastes good and delivers what it promises. There’s something for everyone: insomniacs (Tranquili-Tea), joyseekers (Positivi-Tea), the anxiety prone, (Sympa-Tea) the sensual (Sensuali-Tea), and aspiring artists (Creativi-Tea). Each has its own blend of high quality herbs and flowers, as well as a ratio of cannabinoids—5 mg CBN: 3 mg THC, 10 MG THC: 5 mg CBD, etc. They’ve also expanded their five formulas to tablet form if you don’t have a kettle handy, and infused honey sticks to up your dose.

Proof Icy Hot Roll-On

Proof is known for packing in the milligrams in both their tinctures and topicals. Their oil-based Icy Hot Roll-On recently won Best Topical at the 2024 Emerald Cup, and for good reason. This 1 fl oz bottle contains 2,000 mg of cannabinoids split between THC and CBD in an oil base that includes jojoba and rosehip. Arnica oil, peppermint oil, menthol, and other heating and cooling essential oils help you roll out all those muscles your building as part of your new year’s resolution (They also have a version if you prefer the cannabis without the extra essential oils).

Wyld Grapefruit 1:1:1 gummies

Everything in moderation, right? Some sugar is fine as long as it comes paired with plant medicine. Wyld’s edible supremacy continues with their Grapefruit flavor and formula, which includes the canna-cocktail of THC, CBG, and CBC dosed at 10 mg of each. That’s a lot for one gummy, so tread lightly. The formula is meant to induce an uplifting euphoria that inspires us to chase our goals for 2025 with abandon.

Also available in Oregon, New York, Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Nevada, and Massachusetts

Emerald Bay Extracts tablets

Rick Simpson Oil has lost some of its medicinal supremacy as cannabis science and innovation develop new formulas and delivery methods, but it still offers unparalleled medicinal benefits in an allergen-free delivery method. We know it’s not exactly tasty, so Emerald Bay Extracts have developed their applicator formula (which is still great) into tablet form. These are strain-specific formulations with a stable that includes Cereal Milk, Chilled Cherries, Grape Ape, and Runtz, dosed in 25 mg, 50 mg, or 100 mg increments.

Liquid Flower Bath Soak

If you can’t smoke it, soak it. Liquid Flower specializes in aromatic topicals, and their craft won them an Emerald Cup award in 2023. If you’re tired of lotions and balms, try their infused bath soaks. With a blend of nourishing oils, essential minerals, Dead Sea salt, and both THC and CBD, these zap away the aches of that new workout routine you’re sticking to and let your body zen out after a long day. Their Lavender soak is a 4:1 THC to CBD, but we recommend the Deep Muscle & Detox soak for those particularly stiff muscles given it has over 300 mg of THC. A reminder: these aren’t psychoactive so no need to worry about an accidental high.

LEVEL Hashtabs

Like the tablets above, LEVEL have always made it easy to get a lot of cannabinoids in a single bite. They make isolates and blends of just about every cannabinoid under the sun, so they fit discreetly into any routine. Their Hashtabs, however, are for the heavy hitters who can’t bear to eat 10 gummies or an enormous brownie. These won’t mess with your diet, your stomach, or your mind—only euphoria and wellness to be seen here.

Oregon

TAO Gardens x Hyphae Mushroom gummies

Courtesy TAO Gardens

TAO Gardens makes great craft flower and solventless concentrates, that they take the same approach with edibles. They partnered with adaptogenic mushroom brand Hyphae to release a gummy made with Lion’s Mane mushrooms and rosin. Rosin is the gold standard for cannabis concentrates, and Lion’s Mane has been used for centuries in Eastern medicine for its vitamins and promotion of internal balance and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Synergy Skin Worx transdermal patch

Courtesy Synergy Skin Worx

This medical-focused topical brand has flown under the radar, but January is the perfect time to bask in its shine. Synergy also makes lotions and tablets, but it’s their transdermal patches that stand out. Transdermal patches apply on the skin, but their formula allows them to penetrate the bloodstream like an edible, minus the time needed for digestion. These patches slowly release cannabinoids over the course of hours, with four formulations to choose from. We recommend the Entourage patch, which offers a 2:1 THC:CBD ratio for relaxation and productivity.

Also available in: Montana, Louisiana, and Arkansas

Colorado

Escape Artists Lavender and Eucalyptus bath bomb

Courtesy Escape Artists

The heyday of the cannabis bath bomb seemed over, but Escape Artists want to bring it back. Their bombs contain 150 mg CBD and 50 mg THC, delivered in a epsom salt and shea butter fizz that soothes the skin and muscles. Lavender and Eucalyptus oils bring the aromatic terpenes to See also: Escape Artists Flights, dissolvable tablets meant to sit between the gums and lips that deliver a cannabinoid cocktail of CBN, CBD, CBG, and THC to give you a first-class ticket to dreamland.

Also available in: Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, and Missouri

Missouri

Dutch Touch RSO

Green Labs Provisions’ in-house brand, Dutch Touch Genetics, pays homage to Amsterdam and its legacy in the global cannabis space. They won a High Times Cup in 2023 for their flower, and now their flower comes in one of the most medicinally-salient cannabis offerings, Rick Simpson Oil. It sounds and looks a lot scarier than it is, but Rick Simpson Oil has all the benefits of the entourage effect without the need to smoke or consume excessive ingredients. A little bit goes a very long way, and we have this nifty guide to answer any questions that may arise if you decide to take the plunge.

Mary’s Medicinals 1:1:1 Transdermal Compound

Courtesy Mary’s Medicinals

Mary’s Medicinals popularized the transdermal cannabis patch years ago in California, but they have national appeal. In the Midwest, their transdermal compound shakes up an inhalable consumption routine. Their FORMULA compound in particular makes the perfect new year’s companion with 300 mg apiece of CBD, CBG, and THC, for both localized relief and intense, focusing euphoria. A transdermal topical goes far deeper than a standard cream (but they have those too) and enters the bloodstream, so be mindful if your job requires drug testing.

Also available in: Colorado, Vermont, California, Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Canada

Maryland

Vibations THCV Electrolyte Drink

Courtesy Vibations

Whether you want to start 2025 as a gym rat or pilates girl—you need to drink water. Water, and electrolytes. Vibations specializes in cannabis-infused hydration drinks (think Gatorade or Liquid IV) that take the edge off your workout and keep your body ready for more. Their newest formula includes THCV in the mix (5 mg per packet) with 10 mg THC for optimal brainpower to hit your new PRs and not snack too much afterwards. Their Lemon Lime flavor is both sugar- and caffeine-free, so you don’t risk being too hyped up.

Also available in: Massachusetts, Delaware, and Illinois

Curio GI capsules

Courtesy Curio

It seemed like 2024 was the year everyone seemed to want to heal their gut. Social media was awash in fad diets and miracle cures, but you know that we’d never recommend something we didn’t believe in. Curio Wellness is a pillar of Maryland’s cannabis industry for their wide array of both fun and functional products. Capsules are rarely someone’s first choice, but your gut may thank you for picking up some Comfort tablets. These were created with guidance from medical professionals in a ration of 15:40:1 CBD:CBG:THC to minimize gastrointestinal issues and promote healthy and painless digestion.

Nevada

Doctor Solomon’s Restore lotion

Courtesy Doctor Solomon

Nevada is hot and dry, and it shows first on our skin. Doctor Solomon is the cool glass of water you need after a night on the Strip. Their Restore cream wipes the night away with 400 mg total, split between THC and CBD. You can pair the cream with the brand’s own RSO applicator, which they provide in various ratios of THC and CBD.

Washington

Double Delicious Infusionz

Courtesy Double Delicious

Cannabis should be versatile, just like the people who use it. Double Delicious have served Washintonians for a decade, and their Infusionz reflect that. These are oil-based vials that can be applied directly, poured into baths, or combined with hair and body products. You can also pop a Double Delicious gummy or capsule while you moisturize.

New York/ New Jersey

Harney Brothers Happy Hour shots

Courtesy Harney Brothers

No, this shot won’t mess with your Dry January plans. Harney Brothers started their cannabis venture with flower and prerolls, but saw that there was a gap in New York for sippable cannabis, particularly for chronically on-the-go New Yorkers. Their seltzer beverages are a great Spindrift alternative, but something you only have time in the Big Apple for a single gulp. Their Yuzu wellness shot infuses Japanese yuzu (like lemon, but better) and rosemary with 5 mg of THC. It sets in quickly—just enough time to leave the office and head to drinks with coworkers, or swap it for your pre-workout as you head to the gym.

Nama Energy gummies

Courtesy Nama

Founder Chris Whealan discovered the power of cannabis the hard way—after his cancer diagnosis while in college. His appreciation for the plant led him to create Nama, a CBD brand that has expanded into the world of THC. Nama’s Energy gummies are microdosed with THC and CBD, with B12 and L-Theanine (an amino acid found in green and black tea) to give consumers the surge they need to start the year off right and keep the momentum going all year long.

Illinois

Zero Proof Squeeze

Courtesy Zero Proof

If you’ve ever found yourself on the water side of Tiktok, where users cocktail tasty creations for their waters with powders and syrups, you may like Zero Proof’s Squeeze drops. These discrete little bottles contain 100 mg of THC, dolled out in 2.5 mg doses, so how stiff you want your drink is entirely up to you. They’re meant as a “dash” of both flavor and effect, with options for lime, cherry, orange, and sweetness that won’t overwhelm you with sugar.

Oklahoma

Mystery Baking infused honey

Courtesy Mystery Baking

Mystery Baking won silver for their honey as part of Best in Grass’ Oklahoma competition in 2024, showing that not all edible lovers want gummies, cookies, or chocolate. Their honey comes jarred or in stick form, at X mg. Honey on its own has a wide range of health benefits as an antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory remedy for wounds, sore throats, and upset stomachs. It’s also versatile—in tea, baking, with snacks, or just by the spoonful. Add in the psychoactive element and you have a new kitchen staple.

Arizona

Houseplant THC-infused drinks

Courtesy Houseplant

Seth Rogen’s Houseplant brand expands their US offerings just in time for Dry/Damp/Dank January. Houseplant drinks made their debut in Canada, but now you can get them stateside (but not in all 50). These sparkling drinks, in flavors like pineapple and black cherry, are like an elevated La Croix, elevated by 3 mg of hemp-derived THC per can. Like La Croix, they are sugar-free and 0 calories—if you’re tracking macros. Don’t expect the walls to start melting with these; rather, these low-dose drinks pair perfectly with activities where you need a little pep in your step. You can find them in Total Wine & More stores and online.

Also available in:, Texas, Indiana, and Florida, with direct shipping options in select states

Aloha RSO Cold Brew

Courtesy Aloha

Let’s be real—it’s hard to stick to any resolution that requires cutting caffeine out of your daily routine. Aloha wants to bring the tropical peacefulness of Hawaii to Arizona, but many of their tasty drinks are admittedly pretty sugary. As a counter, Aloha’s newest product is their cold brew coffee; rather than add dairy or sugar, this coffee is powered by Rick Simpson Oil. So if you find yourself craving a cup of joe, you can have some alongside a dose of Mary Jane.

Massachusetts

Avexia’s entire line

Avexia is the Greek term for wellness, and Zen leaf’s brand of topicals, capsules, and tinctures that that title to heart. Their offerings include easily-dosed tablets with formulas for both daytime and nighttime, high-potency tinctures (1000 mg!), bath soaks, lotions, and Rick Simpson Oil. all these products are meant to fit into and complement the lifestyle you’re already living, and hopefully make it better.

Also available in: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada

Maine

Maine Craft Cannabis RSO tincture

Perhaps the greatest obstacle for consumers to overcome when trying Rick Simpson Oil is that it looks weird, and doesn’t taste very good. After all, it’s a whole-plant extract, plant matter and all. Maine Craft Cannabis have made it easier to stomach it and dose it by bottling it and measuring it by drop. If you still need a palate cleanser, they also offer strain-specific dark chocolate bars to further mask RSO’s unique flavor.

Montana

High Road Edibles fruit tarts

It’s not a mint, not a Tic-Tac, but something like it. High Road Edibles excels at making edibles that aren’t too decadent—small pieces and conservative sugar content, but still effective. Their fruit tarts have the consistency of an Altoid, but with a fruit flavor rather than menthol. They formulate them with two cannabinoids dosed at 2.5 mg each per piece with a fruit that fits their intended effect. Their Realign tarts, for example, taste like pineapple and contain THC and CBD.

Florida

MUV RSO chocolates

Don’t write Florida off—they’re cooking down there. MUV is a renown These RSO chocolates prove that edibles can toe the line between medicinal value and tasty treat. RSO, as we’ve noted earlier in this article, offers consumers a potency and medicinal benefits that distillate-based edibles and other recipes cannot. Look specifically for the RSO chocolates, as MUV also makes chocolates without it.

National

Brez Cannabis + Mushroom drinks

Weed and mushrooms—two magical plants put on this Earth for us to play with. Brez goes low on the hemp-derived THC with these (only 2.5 mg in their standard can), but they lay the Lion’s Mane mushrooms on thick with a base dose of 1600 mg. The full-spectrum hemp extract may also bless you with a little, CBD, CBG, and the like. These combine to create a subtle, freeing euphoria that soothes from the inside out and will never leave you feeling the way a long night at the bar would. Check your availability for shipping on their website.

STIIIZY Seltzer

Stiiizy’s prolific line of vapes, concentrates, flower and edibles will now quench your thirst, even if you live where their adult-use products aren’t legal. Stiiizy’s infused seltzers use hemp-derived delta-9 THC in a very accessible 5 mg dose. Flavors include Mango Tango, Strawberry Kiwi, and Watermelon Wave.

Incognito G+Ts

A gin and tonic is kind of like the Blue Dream of the cocktail world—it’s been around forever, maybe lost its prestige and sounds lame most nights. But sometimes you feel nostalgic and order one, and it’s great. Incognito’s G&T is a hemp-derived 1:1 THC:CBD drink with just the right amount of lime, juniper, and tonic to keep you flowing throughout the night. Shipping is available to most states; check your availability here.

Canada

Emerald Hour cannabis cocktails

(Courtesy Boston Beer Company)

Oh, Canada, we know you make resolutions up there too. Cocktails can be hard to resist, so Emerald Hour (helmed by the Boston Beer Company) made their own, but swapping out proof for pot potency. Now you can crack open a Moscow Mule or Cosmo-inspired cocktail infused with 10mg of rosin to synergy with the drink’s natural flavors. Right now they’re exclusive to Ontario, but will soon appear on shelves nationwide.