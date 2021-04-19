Strains & products Seth Rogen’s Houseplant pops up in 17 California stores David Downs April 19, 2021 Haze lives on in the strain Diablo Wind, from Seth Rogen's brand, Houseplant. (Courtesy Houseplant)

Just in time for a little 4/20 splurge, stoner icon Seth Rogen’s fine Houseplant line of cannabis has hit select California stores.

On Thursday, April 15, Houseplant’s three strains—Pancake Ice, Diablo Wind, and Pink Moon—debuted in 17 chic retail stores across California.

Houseplant first launched in Canada a year ago. Rogen brought the brand to California by working with high-end indoor herb producers and selecting some personal favorite strains.

Diablo Wind is a daytime cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze. Pancake Ice is potent Chemdog crossed with Mandarin Cookies. And Pink Moon is a mix of Kosher Kush and Tangie.

Houseplant proved fresh, fragrant, and fine. Our only issue was the seal on the pretty tins, which leaked some precious aroma.

The retail launch comes after a small, delivery-only March debut in Los Angeles that crashed the Houseplant website.

“We had a tremendous amount of product available and the speed at which it got gobbled up did surprise us, ” said Chief Consumer Officer Melissa Greenberg.

“Everyone for the most part was blown away with the size of the nugs, and the tins, and the quality of the weed,” said Houseplant CEO Mikey Mohr.

Houseplant is popping up at:

All these places are classy joints where Houseplant’s relaxed, clean style blends in.

Houseplant’s executives said they have a lot of herb to sell, but they acknowledge a rapacious demand for the premium cultivars.

“We’re scaling up,” said Greenberg. “We’re going to make sure everyone has a phenomenal experience when they open up that tin.”

Eighth-ounces of Houseplant have a suggested retail price of $60, and that’s before local sales and use taxes that can run up to 20%. (If you can’t afford it, don’t get salty. There’s plenty of great budget brands of California; greenhouse-grown Pacific Stone keeps folks lifted at $25 an eighth.)

As for lessons learned from the launch, Houseplant’s Greenberg said the company is looking at making its metal and plastic jars more airtight.

And CEO Mohr said to expect new strains “very, very soon.”

You can give your email to Houseplant for all the latest updates.

