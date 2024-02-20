Lamb’s Bread—Happy Trails, CA, winter 2024

88 points out of 100

Price: $50/eighth

You don’t see Bob Marley’s allegedly favorite strain—Lamb’s Bread—out in the wild very much. It’s green and terpinolene-forward in a world of purple candy-gas. But you know what? Lamb’s Bread still rocks for that daytime energy and groove, and we found a nice jar of it from Happy Trails and their Private Reserve line at KOLAS dispensary in San Francisco. This Lamb’s Bread smells like a more funky Jack, or a more musty Dutch Treat.

There’s something else going on besides a basic terpinolene candy-necklace note, too: If you picked up a lamb and it bleated in your face, you might smell this grassy, sweet, sour, and fermeting smell. It was really nicely dried, trimmed and packaged and fresh for 2024. Happy Trails is a Black woman-owned small brand from Oakland, CA. Smoke a joint and go watch the new Bob Marley film “One Love,” and tell us how it goes.