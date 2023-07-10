92 points out of 100
Summer, 2023
Price: $60 per 3.5 grams
Genetics: Mochi Gelato x Zkittlez
Dense purple, green, and orange buds show off this unique cultivar’s iridescent trichomes. Snow Dream’s lineage of Mochi Gelato x Zkittlez offers a 1.92% terpene profile that’s heavy in the trans-nerolidol. This rare terpene gives the strong flavor profile of lemongrass, rose, and jasmine undertones. It’s sweet, complex, and gassy on the palate. Other terpenes in this bud include limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, myrcene, and humulene.
The dry hit tastes like a snow cone. Upon lighting, it feels smooth on the throat. The growing processes at A Golden State are meticulous: This bud drinks water from the Cascade Mountains. The result is a creamy, smooth, and pungent draw. The effect gifts a strong body high and sinking, sultry, sedative experience. Along with a complex flavor profile, it clocks in at 32.6% THC, and has become a fan favorite of A Golden State’s connoisseurs for its potency and creating a purple-hued, dreamy chillscape.
