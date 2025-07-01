Let’s visit the legendary Luma resin farm to learn about the best strains for making hash. Nestled in the wide and misty Petaluma Gap just north of San Francisco, Luma is an outdoor resin farm that specializes in growing fresh frozen material exclusively for hash production.



It’s planting day at Luma, whose collaborations with brands like Kalya, Rosin Tech, and Punch regularly sweep competitions around the globe.

The goal? Create the highest quality trichomes possible.

How Luma grows for resin

To do this, Luma implements regenerative growing techniques to build high quality living soil, like cover crops, companion planting, no-till, and creating their own inputs using Jadam Fermentation. These techniques recycle nutrients back into the soil, which helps cultivate new microbial species, and create a rich, balanced environment for plants to thrive.

They select genetics based on what has proven to wash, aka the strain’s trichomes readily release into the ice water bath that separates them from the plant matter.

Certain strains that are known to wash have reputations for being great hash plants. Their hashburger, for example, washes at 70%.

Each bed can produce up to 500lbs of fresh frozen material, which produces about 2500 grams of concentrate.

Top strains grown at Luma

Today they’re filling them with some tried and true hash classics, like Lemon Limez, Strawguava, Forbidden Blue Print, Durban Lime, Pineapple Mojito, Grape Gas—and their award-winning Papaya.

As a hash plant, Papaya shines, producing above-average yields for solventless extraction, while retaining the same deliciously bold terpene profile.

That combination of strong returns and strong flavor makes it a top choice for solventless. Luma’s cut has been perfected over the years, a must try for all 710 enthusiasts.

The timeline of hash harvest

Producing these strains for hash means the growers are held to a tighter timeline. Consumers want pale, milky rosin, not amber, so trichomes are harvested at 98% cloudy with only 1–2% amber.

To hit that window, plants are fed to run out of nutrients early, triggering senescence—the stage when they cannibalize stored food to focus on growing their buds. Letting them finish fully, yet sooner, strips residuals and ensures the cleanest smoke possible.

Check out the video to learn more about the selection and growing process of these special strains, as well as watch them harvest under a full moon and press them into their award-winning rosin for all of us to enjoy.