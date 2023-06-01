Listen up, fruity weed heads looking to branch out. The sweet, tropical, and berry strain Watermelon Zkittlez ranks as a top 300 flavor in stores and is even more hype in the streets. All across the US’ legal and medical cannabis states this June, Watermelon Z wins over consumers with its pedigree, popular smell, and flavor. Its indica-hybrid effects hit sleepy, giggly, and relaxed. Folks use it on anxiety, stress, and depression—often as infused pre-rolls, or carts, or dabs, as much as flower.

As your Leafly experts, we strongly advise you to put down a picnic blanket, roll up a cone, doze in the warm spring sun, and banish winter with Watermelon Z—our Leafly HighLight for June 2023.

The smokers have spoken: Watermelon Z has 141 Leafly user ratings with an average score of 4.5 out of 5. No one debates its strength—24% THC and up. So drink loads of water and stay in a chill place. Read the top reviews. A lot of folks got giggly.

“It was absolutely the best high I’ve ever had. No negative effects whatsoever. I was laughing at everything and was super lovable.”

Many shout out the flavor.

“Wow! I took dabs of this and the taste was out of this world. Like it straight-up tastes like Jolly Ranchers—the watermelon one. I got so damn high off of this.”

Patients report both mental and physical relief from this time-tested indica hybrid. In need of affirmation?

“When you think a negative thought, this strain bounces you back like: ‘Wait, but you’re a beautiful cosmic being’ type of vibe.”

Pain patients report a higher quality of life.

“My pain is suitably dulled and my mentality is.. Pleasant!”

Another said: “Can’t speak highly enough of this strain as it not only eased my nerve pain it has a fantastic mellowing component that allows you to relax and enjoy more of the day.”

How much does Watermelon Z cost?

Watermelon Zkittlez is a giving tree. Manufacturers make as many Watermelon Z carts and infused pre-rolls as they do flower jars. We’re talking shatter, batter, live resin, live rosin, CO2, disposable, rechargeable, small buds, and big buds. No lie. Expect quality to vary widely by brand and state for this widely shoppable commodity crop.

Watermelon Z flower spot prices around the US

Low grade Mid Grade High Grade 1 gram live rosin in Portland, OR $26 $40 $60 1 gram pod/cart in Los Angeles $30 $40 $55 1 gram cartridge in Boston $63 $75 $95

Watermelon Z seeds

Watermelon Z comes from Dying Breed Seeds, who bred the cultivar from a cross of Watermelon Zum Zum #3 x Zkittlez from the Terphogz, the company said.

Since then, we’ve seen ‘WMZ’ birth seven generations of notable varieties, including Dying Breed Melonade, as well as Gakmelon. Breeder Tiki Madman used Melonade to make trending strains like Devil Driver, and Dante’s Inferno.

Dying Breed sold fresh Watermelon Z crosses like Melonade and Melon Jelly at the 2022 Emerald Cup Harvest Ball for $500 per pack.

Scoop fresh Dying Breed seeds from Neptune Genetics—like Melem (Lem x WMZ). Buy PCG clones like Brr Berry OG in California dispensaries.

Barney’s Farm in Europe also sells a cultivar it calls Watermelon Zkittlez.

Watermelon Z awards

People love the taste of watermelon—so the strain and variants win gobs of awards. Watermelon Zkittlez won or played a role in winning seven silvers or golds in pot contests in 2019, 2021, and 2022. Both its parents and children also hold trophies. Never bet against the WMZ.

Watermelon Z terpenes

Lab tests of strains submitted as Watermelon Z tend to average high in limonene, followed by caryophyllene and myrcene. That makes it similar to Banana OG. We think there’s more going on with the smell than just terpenes, though—including esters, thiols, fenchyl alcohol, and acetals. That watermelon terp loves to vanish, so trust your nose. And watch out for those fake WMZ ‘botanical’ terps.

Similar highlights for June 2023

Someone snatch your pot at the end of the rainbow? Take an abundance mentality with these three relatives to WMZ.

Melonade

Dying Breed Seeds’ Watermelon Z x Lemonnade makes Melonade, a popular modern cultivar that smells of tropical lemon. Labs report similar terpenes as Watermelon Z, but users report way more energy on Melonade.

Devil Driver

Devil Driver #4 from breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman. Grown and hunted by Freddy’s Fuego, WA. (Courtesy Freddy’s Fuego)

Jump to the cutting edge of weed with Devil Driver, which combines Melonade (above) x Sundae Driver. That’s bringing together watermelon, lemon, grape, and fruity pebbles flavors. Bred by Tiki Madman, Devil Driver is just taking off; grower CAM in Cali has an exquisite cut of it for summer 2023.

Zkittlez

Exemplary Z. Grown indoors in living soil by MOCA Humboldt, CA. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Trace the origins of Watermelon Z with straight-up Zkittlez from the brand Terphogz. The strain keeps taking top honors, whether it’s King of Z Hill on 4/20, or The Emerald Cup 2023’s rosin winner. It’s a hybrid yet leans calming—with grape, grapefruit, and berry notes.

Alright—time to tap into summer with these tasty Leafly HighLight strains. Don’t forget your sunscreen. And keep shining.