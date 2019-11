Preserve_Oregon on February 3rd, 2019

OH MY!! I can't say enough about this one... 1st the strain alone I have a hard time finding in the Oregon market. 2nd 11% terpenes in the 2 I got and that seems low with the amount of flavor! It was creamy, smooth, with just a hint of blueberry. The high was intense euphoria and goofiness followed by relaxation and sleepiness. Artifact did an AMAZING job with this one and I found it blue cheese and a few more from Artifact at Preserve Oregon in Salem.