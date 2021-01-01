 Loading…

  5. Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Mimosa | 1gram | 33.22% THC
Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Mimosa | 1gram | 33.22% THC

by CaliGreenGold

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Mimosa | 1gram | 33.22% THC by CaliGreenGold

Our products feature the finest flower hand wrapped in Rose Petals, Goji Berry, Smokable $100 USD Currency, and Hemp. We produce Pre-Rolls, Blunts, & Cannagars in a wide variety of strains from classics to exotics; infused with our Live Resin, THCa Diamonds & Crumble.

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

