Logo for the brand CaliGreenGold

CaliGreenGold

Diamond Dust Infused Rosette | Mimosa | 1gram | 33.22% THC

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Mimosa effects

Reported by real people like you
628 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
