GSC Pre-Rolls with an Eighth of Flower and Collector's Edition Boxes
by CalifariWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
About this product
Girl Scout Cookies an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross, with a reputation that has grown larger than life. This sweet and earthy fresh baked aroma launches you to euphoria’s top floor, where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. An eighth of the finest is expertly rolled into four joints that are sealed in mylar for freshness and offered in collector's edition boxes! Artist, Binx, is a real Girl Scout veteran , who served many years in her local Chicago troupe, where she learned numerous skills and moved many boxes of cookies. Binx celebrates the community building aspects of cannabis, as it attracts diversity, just like all the various flavors of actual Girl Scout Cookies, coming together and attracting love everywhere they go. Visit Califari.com to learn more. Hybrid - Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Relaxing
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.