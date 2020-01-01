Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Double Dream is a sativa dominant hybrid strain with a 10:90 indica/sativa ratio and is quite popular amongst the cannabis community. The strain is produced by crossing Dream Star and Blue Dream. Upon closer inspection, you will realize each bud is incredibly dense and light green in color. The nuggets are mostly covered with brown hairs with an adequate amount of trichomes. Double Dream is a treat nonetheless with a floral scent that will keep you coming back for more. As for the flavor, it is far more complex. The strain offers a perfect blend of spicy, sweet and berry flavors, which is quite rare to come across in a sativa strain, such as this. As soon as you smoke the strain, you will feel the high set in at the back of your head. From thereon in, the high makes its way throughout the rest of your body. The effects are rather calming and will energize you in no time. You do not have to worry about being knocked out by the strain. It allows you to keep a clear head and is actually perfect for daytime use. That being said, the strain is also perfect for treating medical conditions like pain, anxiety, inflammation and headaches as well.
