Indica

GMO (28g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower GMO (28g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower GMO (28g) - Small Buds

Similar items

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ GMO is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor.

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.