Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Eighths 100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package. _____ Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress.
Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. Smoking Mimosa provides happy, level-headed effects. In large doses, this strain can make you feel more on the sleepy side. Mimosa tastes like its namesake, with fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Mimosa to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. This strain is a rising star in the cannabis community.
Be the first to review this product.