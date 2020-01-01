 Loading…
Indica

GMO Garlic Cookies

by Coastal Sun Farm

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Coastal Sun is an ecologically-minded farm management company in the Green Valley of Watsonville, California. We're founded on the belief that Regenerative Agriculture and decentralized local food production is the only long-term viable alternative to current commercial production practices. Our mission is to grow healthy plants by making the most efficient use of the sun, air, water, and plant microbiome. We have designed a system of crop production that brings together cutting edge hydroponic technology with an organic nutrient delivery platform. Our Certified Organic farm is an example of how we can harness the power of biology to drive photosynthesis and cultivate crops in small containers.