  Blueberry Kush 1:1 CBD/THC .3ML Disposable Pen

Blueberry Kush 1:1 CBD/THC .3ML Disposable Pen

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

Balance your mind and body. Our 1:1 disposable vapes contain the perfect blend of CBD to THC extracted from our premium strains. Enjoy all the highs of high potency THC without any of the lows. TASTE + SCENT Earthy & Sweet Hint of Blueberry SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Balanced Calm WHEN TO USE Anytime CBD/THC .3ml Disposable Vape Pen

About this strain

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush

Blueberry Kush is an indica-dominant strain that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Originally from Oregon, this strain is a hybrid of Blueberry and OG Kush, which is evident in its fresh berry aroma with notes of earthy herbalness. This strain is a popular bedtime smoke, with dreamy effects that let you float into sleep with ease.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.