This Blue Zkittlez Delta 10 Disposable is an Indica blend that tastes as good as it sounds. Presenting a mouthwatering tart berry aroma with subtle floral undertones, it will be hard to put down. Its effects are mellow and come on slowly, but expect to feel a bit heavy in your limbs coupled with an uplifting mental high. This strain is perfect for the end of the day when you need to decompress and not think too hard about anything for a little while. Additional Product Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate Delta 10 distilliate & Terpenes.