Blue Zkittlez Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable
About this product
This Blue Zkittlez Delta 10 Disposable is an Indica blend that tastes as good as it sounds. Presenting a mouthwatering tart berry aroma with subtle floral undertones, it will be hard to put down. Its effects are mellow and come on slowly, but expect to feel a bit heavy in your limbs coupled with an uplifting mental high. This strain is perfect for the end of the day when you need to decompress and not think too hard about anything for a little while. Additional Product Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate Delta 10 distilliate & Terpenes.
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Zkittlez is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
